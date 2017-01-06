Drew Barrymore goes on a cannibal diet in her new Netflix show

It's just about the most unenchanting title for a new series you could imagine: 'Santa Clarita Diet' sounds like a cooking show hosted by Father Christmas's glamorous Spanish wife. A look at the cast makes things a little more interesting: Drew Barrymore has always been a joy to watch, and her co-star Timothy Olyphant has overcome that weird surname by being great in everything from 'Deadpool' to 'Justified'. The synopsis sounds sort-of-okay: they're a California husband and wife on the skids until a disastrous event occurs, all pretty business-as-usual. Then you find out what the surprise is, and it all falls into place.

Talking to USA Today, Drew Barrymore explained that in the very first episode her character Sheila dies, and is mystically revived. And the rest of the show is about her family's efforts to sate her raging hunger, first with raw animal meat, then ultimately with human variety. So it's 'Desperate Housewives' meets 'The Walking Dead', then, which actually sounds pretty delightful. 'It’s got bite and backbone and balls,' Barrymore raved, and that's more than enough for us.

'Santa Clarita Diet' lands on Netflix on Feb 3. Start polishing your steak knives.

Here's how to find out who's been using your Netflix account



A trailer for Netflix new series 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'

