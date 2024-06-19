Subscribe
Pride flags in London
Photograph: Shutterstock

Pride in London 2024: your ultimate guide to events, parties and more

The massive Pride in London parade takes place on Saturday June 29 2024

Photograph: Shutterstock

Rosie HewitsonRhian Daly
Written by Rosie Hewitson
Newsletter and Events Editor, Time Out London
Contributors: Rhian Daly & Liv Kelly
As soon as June hits, London is packed with parades, parties and protests for Pride Month to mark the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots. The London Pride parade is traditionally the focus of festivities, but there are plenty of other LGBTQ+ events taking place both before and after it. Over a million people take to the streets of London for the celebration each summer.

The best gay bars in London.
London’s best LGBTQ+ club nights.

When is London Pride?

This year’s London Pride parade will take place on Saturday June 29.

The 2024 parade route is yet to be announced, but in previous years it has started at Hyde Park Corner before wending its way down Piccadilly, then south to Haymarket and Trafalgar Square, before culminating at Whitehall Place. 

How to get tickets for Pride in London 2024

Unlike other big events like Brighton Pride, Pride in London is free and unticketed. Still, it does get pretty hectic, so if you'd like to watch the action with an unimpeded view from a comfy seat, you can book yourself a spot in the grandstand on Haymarket from £50.

Applications are also still open to be one of the 600 groups marching in the official parade. If you’re part of a community group, employee network or non-profit wishing to join the parade, you can apply here

The parade also relies on a team of volunteers, who donate their time to help fundraise, steward and generally ensure that the day runs smoothly. Applications to volunteer at this year’s parade are open here

Recommended: Everything you need to know about the London Pride parade 2024.

Best London Pride Events

1. Desire, Love, Identity: Exploring LGBTQ Histories

  • Things to do
  • Bloomsbury
Desire, Love, Identity: Exploring LGBTQ Histories
Desire, Love, Identity: Exploring LGBTQ Histories
Vrbo

Get to know the surprising queer histories behind some of the art and artefacts in the British Museum’s vast collection on this free tour of the iconic institution. Led by a knowledgeable volunteer, the 70-minute tour takes in a huge variety of objects ranging from the ancient world to the present day, illuminating the fascinating stories behind some of the musum’s most famous artefacts and lesser-known gems, including the Townley Diskobolos, the Gilgamesh Tablet and the Warren Cup. Can’t make it to one of these dates? There’s also a self-guided version of the tour with free audio commentary you can access through your preferred streaming platform. 

2. Howl Pride

  • Music
  • Hoxton
Howl Pride
Howl Pride
Photograph: Howl

Test your stamina by seeing how long you can make it through this day-to-night Pride party in Hackney Wick from sexual wellness brand and queer ravers Howl. This year, the event runs for 15 hours and will kick off in the afternoon with some special guest performances, a garden party, a queer market stall and even a bouncy castle. As the sun sets, things will shift up a gear for a massive night rave. Keep your eyes peeled for the line-up – organisers promise this will be their “biggest party yet”.

Buy ticket
3. Mimi’s: Pride at Troxy

  • LGBTQ+
  • Limehouse
Mimi’s: Pride at Troxy
Mimi’s: Pride at Troxy
Photograph: Mimi's

East London’s queer party-starters Mimi’s are throwing their biggest-ever bash on the night of Pride in London. They’re promising a spicy antidote to ‘corporate pink-washed events’ with killer DJs, fabulous drag performers, circus stunts and some special guests. The party rages until 4am, with last entry at midnight, giving you seven whole hours to kick against restrictive heteronormativity to some club classics and queer bangers.

Buy ticket

4. Drag Brunch at Between the Bridges

  • LGBTQ+
  • South Bank
Drag Brunch at Between the Bridges
Drag Brunch at Between the Bridges
Photograph: Luke Dyson

Pride in London only happens once a year, so it’s probably best to get the party started as early as possible – and this drag brunch at riverside pop-up Between the Bridges is one solid option to kick off the celebrations. ‘Drag Race UK’ royalty Tayce and Between the Bridges’ resident queen Miss Leighding will be leading proceedings at the South Bank venue ahead of London’s pride parade. Tickets include an hour of bottomless prosecco from midday, with loads of great street food options available on the day too. 

Buy ticket
5. Gal Pals: London Pride

  • LGBTQ+
  • Dalston

With London Pride fast approaching, it’s time to get our fabulous heads around all the sparkling parties happening across the capital. This Gal Pals party at EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney) is promising tracks from Beyonce, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Kim Petras, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shygirl plus many, many more – it’s the perfect Pride playlist, basically. There are some special guests still to be announced, too, so keep an eye on the website for more info. It’s worth noting this is a space for queer women, trans and/or non-binary people and those of marginalised gender expressions, so brush up on what ticket is right for you to purchase if you’re attending as an ally.

Buy ticket
7. Lana Del Rave: Pride Closing Party

  • Nightlife
  • Charing Cross

With the never-ending list of parties scheduled for June 29, it’s easy to forget that it’s Pride weekend, and not just Pride Saturday. But it’s okay – Heaven has got us covered. This Lana Del Rave is a celebration of all our favourites from the alternative genre (think Marina, Florence + the Machine, Lorde, Paramore, Grimes, Ethel Cain and Sky Ferreira, plus more) to make sure we can wave goodbye to the weekend in swaying, sad-girl style. But that’s not all - Queer artist and London-based DJ Callum Crighton will be on the decks, and there’ll be performances by Flesh & Bones, as well as tribute acts, balloon drops, confetti and (of course) lots of glitter.

Buy ticket

8. Inferno

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Bermondsey
Inferno
Inferno
Photograph: Roxy Lee

For the firs time, the promoters behind Inferno are throwing a Pride party and it promises to be special. The line-up won’t be released until a couple of weeks before the event and the move to Venue MOT means an intimate night is in store. Get ready to party.

Buy ticket
9. Bootylicious Pride After Party

  • LGBTQ+
  • Vauxhall

London’s longest-running QTBIPOC party returns to Vauxhall’s Club Union this Pride for an extra special edition of its usual monthly clubnight, featuring plenty of pink balloons, free rum punch and a stellar line-up of selectors. Viral TikTok star DJ Emz, dancer and DJ Randall Watson and legendary ballroom DJ and Father Kartel Brown will be pumping out dancehall, amapiano, afroswing, classic hip-hop and RnB favourites all night long. The party doesn’t stop til 6 am, so grab your ticket for this til-dawn celebration.

Buy ticket

10. 96 Festival

  • Drama
  • Clapham

Clapham Omnibus is marking Pride month in theatrical style, bringing back its 96 Festival of drama. This year, check out co-headlining shows George and Joe Carstairs, both of which explore the stories of two of history’s overlooked queer women, novelist George Sand and boat racer Joe Carstairs, respectively. Elsewhere in the packed programme, Queer Diary host Beth Watson will present Hasbian, a comedic coming-of-age story that tackles the confusion of coming out as a lesbian, but also finding boys attractive.

Buy ticket
11. Ministry of Pride

  • LGBTQ+
  • Elephant & Castle

Head to the club this Pride for an all-night Ministry of Sound party, featuring a stellar line-up of DJs and entertainers who’ll keep you going until the early hours. Expect sets and appearances from Princess Julia, Butch Queen, the mysterious KDA, Hercules And Love Affair’s Kim Ann Foxman, the Italo Disco and techno-merging fka.m4a, and a whole host of others.

Buy ticket

12. Pride Party in a Str!p Club

  • LGBTQ+
  • Bethnal Green

Pride month is nearly upon us, and there are bags of events all over London. But if you just want a high-energy, sweaty night of dancing, Str!p Club might be the place. The East London venue will be blasting disco and house throughout the night until 4 am, throughout not three, not four, but five floors. Scottish songwriter and producer Hifi Sean, London-based DJ Mike Menace and Drag Ghoul Mynxie are all on the roster, but there’ll be some surprises, too. All sounds like a safe bet for a cracker of a night out, but the best part? Tickets are only a fiver.

Buy ticket
13. Club De Fromage Pride Special

  • Nightlife
  • Angel
Club De Fromage Pride Special
Club De Fromage Pride Special
© Will Marshall

Pride is one of sparkliest, campest, most fun nights out of the year, so it’s always a relief when the club night you’ve trekked to is what you’d hoped for. And there are few things more reliable than one which has been running for 17 years – enter Club de Fromage. This Pride after party is promising massive singalongs, confetti cannons and hula hooping and a clattering of pop, rock, indie, power ballads and disco, all thanks to project leader Slow Alfie and the team. Grab your ticket for a knockout party at the O2 Academy in Islington.

Buy ticket

14. PMBC Presents Saturday Night Pride Fever

  • LGBTQ+
  • Dalston
PMBC Presents Saturday Night Pride Fever
PMBC Presents Saturday Night Pride Fever
Photo: Jess Hand

Get down to queer Mecca The Divine on June 29 for PMBC’s big Saturday Night Fever Pride bash. The event will be filled with performances from some of the city’s best queer singers and circus performers, and singing and dancing along is actively encouraged. The show finishes at 9:15pm, but for those who want to continue the revelry, all ticket-holders will get free entry to the venue’s Pride club night right after.

Buy ticket
15. He.She.They.

  • Clubs
  • House, disco and techno
  • Mornington Crescent

This globetrotting queer party has popped up at some of the world’s most famous clubs since it first launched at the Ministry of Sound in 2018. It returns to Koko this Pride for a big post-parade party headlined by Hercules And Love Affair, and featuring some debut appearances from Kitten and Bestley. They’ll also be bringing over Tama Sumo & Lakuti, who’re residents at Berlin’s Panorama Bar.

Buy ticket

16. Pride Goes Pop

  • LGBTQ+
  • Vauxhall

Celebrate Pride this year by dancing to some of the best pop, dance and party tunes going, selected by DJs Johnny Kalifornia and Just Zach in The Eagle’s summer garden bar. There’ll be special shots, rainbows aplenty and giveaways from the ‘Stoli Trolley’ to get the festivities really popping off. Just make sure to stock up on painkillers for the morning after. 

Buy ticket
17. The Grand’s Pride After Party 2024!

  • Nightlife
  • Clapham Junction
The Grand’s Pride After Party 2024!
The Grand’s Pride After Party 2024!
Photograph: The Clapham Grand

South London’s cathedral of camp is once again going all-out for its late-night Pride in London afterparty this year, with a stellar line-up of DJs, dancers and drag stars keeping the party going until 3am. This year’s event is headlined by  BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated pop star and producer MNEK, who will get behind the decks to soundtrack the festivities. More performers are to be announced, and you can also expect balloon drops, confetti cannons and lasers to up the excitement throughout the night.

Buy ticket

18. Pride In Music

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Soho
Pride In Music
Pride In Music
Photo: Brian Aris

At Muphoria – London’s first and only permanent music art gallery – Pride Month is being celebrated with a showcase of art marking the legacy of LGBTQ+ musicians and allies. Find works from Soft Cell’s Marc Almond, Charles Moriarty, Roman Locate, Illuminati Neon and many others, portraying icons as wide-ranging as George Michael, Madonna, Grace Jones, and Neil Tennant. A portion of each sale from the exhibition will go to Pride in London’s Unity Fund, which supports LGBTQ+ people through grassroots organisations.

19. Carnival Pride

  • Clubs
  • Shoreditch

QTIBPOC bloc party collective Fagamuffin returns to the Village Underground for another epic Pride afterparty inspired by carnival and soundystem culture. The lineup for this June’s edition is still to be announced for 2024’s party, but it’s sure to be an epic club night of afrobeats, dancehall, reggaeton, ballroom and plenty more sounds to get you dancing right through ‘til Sunday morning.

Buy ticket

20. River Stage: The Glory

  • Outdoor theatres
  • South Bank
River Stage: The Glory
River Stage: The Glory
Photograph: National Theatre

The National Theatre’s River Stage returns to the South Bank this July for a month of outdoor live music, dance, performance, workshops and family fun. Weekend evenings will see a varied programme of entertainment take place in front of the theatre, starting with legendary (and recently shuttered) east London queer pub The Glory. Co-founders Jonny Woo and John Sizzle – who recently opened swanky new queer venue The Divine –are calling on all their top drag queens, kings, cabaret artists and DJs to help them pull-off a sparkling weekend of queer performance. Best of all? It’s absolutely free of charge!

21. Pride Prom for Under 18s

  • LGBTQ+
  • Euston
Pride Prom for Under 18s
Pride Prom for Under 18s
Photograph: Shutterstock

Pride is just as much a celebration for LGBTQ+ teens as it is for those in the community above drinking age. This year is Pride Prom’s tenth anniversary, and it’s still London’s only exclusive under 18s LGBTQ+ event. For the upcoming celebrations, the party will be held at Good Company in Kings Cross, with live performances, music, mocktails and snacks. Dress as fancy as you like – anything and everything from a T-shirt and jeans to a full-on prom dress are welcome. You can either reserve a single ticket and pay on the door or select the ‘pay what you can’ option, as well as buying regular tickets online. Make sure you bring proof of age too – Oyster Zip Card and School ID will be accepted.

Buy ticket

22. Trans Daddy

  • LGBTQ+
  • Stoke Newington

Described as being like Anthony Gormley’s sculptures set free at ‘Ciao Baby’, Trans Daddy is a celebration of the underground, non-toxic masculinity and gender revolutionaries. At this Pride event, there’ll be stage shows, side shows and discos exploring trans trailblazers’ impact on modern queer culture. Get involved in the Daddy Pageant, a catwalk contest all audience members are welcome to take part in, or just enjoy the performances from out of the spotlight.

Buy ticket
23. As One In The Park

  • LGBTQ+
  • Ealing
As One In The Park
As One In The Park
Photograph: As One In The Park

This year, headliners include Birmingham-born producer and DJ Hannah Wants and Scottish DJ and musician Kevin McKay, and season four champion of RuPauls Drag Race UK Danny Beard, but there’ll also be more cabaret, drag artists, comedy and dancers. Street food and booze pop-ups will keep you fuelled, and you can even get yourself doused in body glitter. 

Buy ticket

24. Lio London’s Pride Afterparty

  • LGBTQ+
  • Leicester Square
Lio London’s Pride Afterparty
Lio London’s Pride Afterparty
Photograph: Lio London

Looking for something a bit on the wild side? Lío London could be the place. London-based R&B and deep house DJ Joel Mignott is taking the 11.30pm-12.45am slot, between 12.45-2am there’ll be a cast of extreme characters from a lineup of theatrical creatives onstage alongside Lío’s resident DJ, and Joshua Jones, whose work is woven with sleazy acid disco, will be taking the reins until closing time.

Buy ticket
25. Homostash Pride Rave

  • LGBTQ+
  • Hoxton
Homostash Pride Rave
Homostash Pride Rave
Homostash Pride Rave

The Homostash crew are throwing a huge Pride night party over two rooms – one blasting techno, and another playing all the best in disco and house. As ever, you can expect tash-sporting go-go dancers and an array of LGBTQ+ hostesses helping to get the party started. 'And no matter whether you have a moustache or you just love them,' they say, 'this party is for absolutely everyone!' Bring it on.

Buy ticket

26. Pecs Pride Party

  • LGBTQ+
  • Hackney Wick

The Pecs drag king collective are cocking a snook at Pride's corporate side with this special club night celebrating 'radical queerness in all its messy glory'. Come for head-spinning performances from Pecs Boys, Barry Badass, Daddy Pecs, special guests Monsieur Cookie and Bi Curious George, and many more, plus what the gang call ‘the best tunes to tease, please and bring you to your knees’ at this all-night Pride spectacular.

27. Ultraviolet

  • Things to do
  • Soho
Ultraviolet
Ultraviolet
Photograph: Jess Hand

Curated by Guts Gallery founder Ell Pennick and influential LGBTQ+ art curator Gemma Rolls-Bentley, this group show features work from some of the most exciting names in queer art. Jerwood Prize-winning painter and sculptor Maggi Hambling will be exhibiting new work, alongside both new and existing works from the likes of Ajamu X, Olivia Sterling, Shadi Al-Atallah, Sarah Jane Moon, Zach Toppin, Whiskey Chow, SHARP, and many more, with each exploring the evolving language of queer coding and expressions of queerness. A percentage of all sales will be donated in support of LGBTQIA+ homeless youth charity, AKT.

28. The London Dyke Market

  • LGBTQ+
  • Kennington
The London Dyke Market
The London Dyke Market
Photo: Alex Sickling

In 2024, London is gloriously chock-a-block with queer markets. The London Dyke Market, though, is one with a difference, aiming to celebrate lesbian creativity, culture and community, specifically. Curated by Emily Witham, the event will showcase work from over 30 participants, spanning ceramics, paintings, performance art, illustration, photography, textiles and much more. Styled as a ‘sapphic summer fête’, The London Dyke Market will also feature tattooists, piercers and an ‘L Word’-themed kissing booth.

29. London Trans+ Pride

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Trafalgar Square
London Trans+ Pride
London Trans+ Pride
Photo: Derek Bremner

On July 27, Trafalgar Square will turn pink and blue as London Trans+ Pride celebrates its sixth year. The event is a vital coming together for trans people in the city, giving space to resist the encroaching threats on trans rights around the world, and come together to celebrate the community in the capital. So bring a sing, cover yourself in glitter and join the parade, which will wend its way through central London, culminating at Hyde Park Corner’s Wellington Arch. 

 

30. UK Black Pride

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Olympic Park
UK Black Pride
UK Black Pride
Photograph: Elainea Emmott

The world’s largest celebration for LGBTQ+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern descent returns to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in August for another big party and protest. The festivities will include performers, community stall-holders, food and drink, and special workshops. The theme for this year has yet to be announced at the time of writing, but organisers are promising the “biggest and boldest” edition of UK Black Pride yet.

31. Greenwich Pride

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Greenwich
Greenwich Pride
Greenwich Pride
Photo: Nicolas Chinardet

Keep the Pride celebrations going into August down south with Greenwich Pride. Taking place at The Ye Olde Rose & Crown, the event will feature performances by dozens of drag queens, The Michael Joyce Charity Drag Race, and the finale of local drag star Miss Aisles’ Have You Got The Balls? drag competition.

32. Body Movements

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Bermondsey
Body Movements
Body Movements
Photograph: Gemma Bell

The great and good of the city’s queer nightlife scene are once again coming together for this massive day-to-night festival celebrating LGBTQ+ clubbing culture in London and beyond. Having outgrown its first home in Hackney Wick, Body Movements is making the move to Southwark Park for its biggest and best edition on the Sunday of the August Bank Holiday. Adonis, Big Dyke Energy, Little Gay Brother, Love Child, MARICAS, NYC Downlow, Pxssy Palace, Queer House Party, Riposte and unfold are just a handful of the 25+ clubnights and collectives involved this time around. And there are some pretty exciting names on the line-up, including Swedish rapper and singer COBRAH, who previously headlined the festival’s Winter 2023 edition alongside LSDXOXO, Coucou Chloe and Confidence Man. Be sure to sign up to emails for information on ticket sales in due course. 

33. Pride Panel: Trans Pride and Dyke March in Conversation

  • LGBTQ+
  • King’s Cross
Pride Panel: Trans Pride and Dyke March in Conversation
Pride Panel: Trans Pride and Dyke March in Conversation
Photograph: Courtesy of Trans Pride and Dyke March in conversation

Pride Panel, a conversation at Queer Britain, will feature Shivani Dave, the only non-binary broadcaster to have a national commercial radio show, London nightlife Stav B, a dyke, artist, activist and DJ, and Miggy, who’ll speak about Trans Pride, all coming together in conversation to discuss the history, challenges and impact of these annual celebrations.

Buy ticket

34. RVT Pride Night Party

  • LGBTQ+
  • Vauxhall
RVT Pride Night Party
RVT Pride Night Party
Photograph: Tim Boddy

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern is one of London’s most legendary queer venues, and thus one of the strongest options for Pride celebrations: this year, the party will take over the venue and the neighbouring railway arch forming one enormous, glittering party. There’ll be a performance from queer dance collective Homoparody, DJ Collective Don’t Fuck With Disco will kick things off with the music, and resident DJs BEEFMINCE will finish the night on the decks. 

Buy ticket
35. Dalston Superstore’s 2024 Pride Bash

  • LGBTQ+
  • Dalston
Dalston Superstore’s 2024 Pride Bash
Dalston Superstore’s 2024 Pride Bash
Jonathan Perugia / Time Out

Dalston Superstore has been a mainstay of London’s Pride celebrations for years, solidifying itself as a go-to for a camp and pulsing party. From 9pm, the east London venue will feature a roster of DJs to pump the place full of music: queer london-based DJs Karlie Marx, Mads Mads and Harietta will be on the top deck, while local DJs Barbs, Ms.G and Dazlboy will be on at the lazerpit. Frozen margs and great music? No wonder the event has already sold out – but don’t worry, there’ll be tickets on the door.

Buy ticket

36. National Portrait Gallery LGBTQ+ Highlights Tour

  • LGBTQ+
  • Charing Cross Road
National Portrait Gallery LGBTQ+ Highlights Tour
National Portrait Gallery LGBTQ+ Highlights Tour
Photograph: Courtesy of the National Portrait Gallery

The newly-refurbed National Portrait Gallery is hosting free, 45-minute drop-in tours every weekend in June to highlight important LGBTQ+ figures whose work is on display, or who have been captured. Guided by a member of the Gallery’s Visitor Experience team, you’ll pass world-famous writer and lesbian rights activist Virginia Woolf, queer Filipino artist and activist David Medall and Chevalier d’Eon, a diplomat and spy who lived both as a man and a woman in France in the eighteenth century.

Buy ticket
Explore the best of LGBTQ+ London

Grab a drink at one of the capital’s best gay bars

  • Nightlife
Grab a drink at one of the capital’s best gay bars
Grab a drink at one of the capital’s best gay bars
Halfway to Heaven

Sink a cocktail in one of London's finest LGBTQ+ bars and pubs and you'll be drinking in more than just some watered down booze: these spots are LGBTQ+ landmarks in their own right, places where you can find community, kinship, and drag-fuelled mayhem. Wether you're after a drag brunch, a burlesque show or just a quiet pint, here's a comprehensive list of the capital's gay and queer-friendly bars and pubs, from the legendary G-A-Y to lesbian-centric She Soho to sing-yer-heart-out special The Karaoke Hole.

Do some sightseeing at London's LGBTQ+ landmarks

  • LGBTQ+
Do some sightseeing at London's LGBTQ+ landmarks
Do some sightseeing at London's LGBTQ+ landmarks
Will Pryce

Did you know that Princess Diana spent a night clubbing with a moustachioed gay icon at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern? Or that Highbury Fields hosted the first gay rights protest? Take a tour of the key points in the historic battle for equal rights and the current hot spots that celebrate queer culture.

Advertising

Stay out til the small hours at one of the London’s favourite gay clubs

  • Nightlife
Stay out til the small hours at one of the London’s favourite gay clubs
Stay out til the small hours at one of the London’s favourite gay clubs

Go out and stay out all night at London’s best LGBTQ+ nightlife hotspots. From disco basements and bars with giant penis murals on the walls to the place Londoners regularly vote the best venue in the capital, here’s our pick of the top ten gay, lesbian and queer nightlife spots in the city.

Hunt down some queer artefacts at the British Museum

  • LGBTQ+
Hunt down some queer artefacts at the British Museum
Hunt down some queer artefacts at the British Museum

Exploring same-sex desire in the museum’s collections, the British Museum’s ‘A Little Gay History’ aims ‘to show the depth of LGBT history across the cultures of the world, and to remind people that same-sex desire has always been an integral part of the human condition.’ Inside the book are over 40 objects of queer historical interest. Here, its author, British Museum curator RB Parkinson, introduces five of his favourite queer artefacts in the iconic institution’s vast collections. 

Advertising

Dance the night away at a ridiculously fun queer party

  • LGBTQ+
  • LGBT
Dance the night away at a ridiculously fun queer party
Dance the night away at a ridiculously fun queer party
Photograph: Jake Davis

London’s LGBTQ+ scene has faced its fair share of challenges – among them: gentrification, a pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. But somehow, the city’s vibrant and defiant queer community always bounces back. In addition to some awesome LGBTQ+ clubs and bars, London has a pretty dazzling array of LGBTQ+ club nights. Here are 15 of the very best, from radical queer raves to ridiculously fun pop parties.

Watch a classic queer movie set in the capital

  • Film
Watch a classic queer movie set in the capital
Watch a classic queer movie set in the capital
Photograph: Curzon

Like queer culture itself, queer cinema is not a monolith. For a long time, though, that’s certainly how it felt. In the past, if gay lives and issues were ever portrayed at all on screen, it was typically from the perspective of white, cisgendered men. But as more opportunities have opened up for queer performers and filmmakers to tell their own stories, the scope of the LGBTQ+ experiences that have made their way onto the screen has gradually widened. From recent Hollywood hits to pioneering bold films made long before the mainstream was willing to accept them, our list of the greatest gay films ever made has a bit of everything. Check it out here, and revisit some stellar queer movies set in London, including ‘My Beautiful Laundrette’, ‘Beautiful Thing’, ‘Pride!’ and ‘The Killing of Sister George’.

Show moreLoading animation
