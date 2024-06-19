As soon as June hits, London is packed with parades, parties and protests for Pride Month to mark the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots. The London Pride parade is traditionally the focus of festivities, but there are plenty of other LGBTQ+ events taking place both before and after it. Over a million people take to the streets of London for the celebration each summer.

When is London Pride?

This year’s London Pride parade will take place on Saturday June 29.

The 2024 parade route is yet to be announced, but in previous years it has started at Hyde Park Corner before wending its way down Piccadilly, then south to Haymarket and Trafalgar Square, before culminating at Whitehall Place.

How to get tickets for Pride in London 2024

Unlike other big events like Brighton Pride, Pride in London is free and unticketed. Still, it does get pretty hectic, so if you'd like to watch the action with an unimpeded view from a comfy seat, you can book yourself a spot in the grandstand on Haymarket from £50.

Applications are also still open to be one of the 600 groups marching in the official parade. If you’re part of a community group, employee network or non-profit wishing to join the parade, you can apply here.

The parade also relies on a team of volunteers, who donate their time to help fundraise, steward and generally ensure that the day runs smoothly. Applications to volunteer at this year’s parade are open here.

