Five ways to make the most of Craft Beer Rising 2017

Back at Truman Brewery for a fifth year next month, CBR17 brings scores of the country’s most exciting breweries together for an almighty celebration of all things beer. You can book your tickets here, then follow our pointers to get the most out of your session.

Have a big lunch

With somewhere in the region of 700 beers on offer, you’re going to need some stamina if you’re going to avoid waking up on Brick Lane in the small hours minus your trousers. If you forget to carb-load before heading out, make sure you stop by one of the many on-site street-food stalls for some serious stomach-lining.

Seek out the new stuff

Okay, so you love Gamma Ray – so do we, so does everyone. However, to go to Craft Beer Rising and spend the whole day knocking back pale ale just because it’s a fair whack cheaper than down your local is to miss the point entirely. Many breweries use the opportunity to launch new and rare beers and, in a CBR first, this year there’ll be a whole room dedicated to brand new breweries.

Speak to people!

Though they may seem intimidating with their bushy beards and oddly specific knowledge of yeast, brewers are generally among the most approachable, friendly people on Earth. At the smaller stands especially, the people pouring the beer are likely to be the ones who brewed it, and they’ll be only too keen to chat to fellow hopheads.

Don’t forget the talks

We’ve all been there – you sit down for a quiet afternoon pint and suddenly it’s six hours later and staff are sweeping up around your feet. Let this happen at CBR and you’ll miss out on all the awesome stuff happening away from the taps, which includes talks from some of the nation’s most knowledgeable beer writers and, on the Saturday, a headline set from DJ Yoda.

Sample hard and take notes

The main reason to go to CBR is the variety – with 150 breweries represented under one roof, this is hands-down the beeriest event of the year. To make the most of it, graze on the free samples and make a note to return for a proper measure of the stuff you liked best. Even then, with so much going on you’re likely to forget some of what you’ve had, so use an app like Untappd (or good old pen and paper) to keep track of things so you can reassess the next day.