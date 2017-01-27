'Game of Thrones' cast will get matching tattoos... if they make it to season eight

As 'Game of Thrones' fans know all too well, winter is coming, and with it brings the end of the hit fantasy series. There are just two short seasons left before we find out how George RR Martin's epic story comes to a close.

Even the cast are currently in the dark. 'None of us know a thing,' Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, tells us when we meet to discuss her latest project Netflix's 'iBoy'. 'There are no special privileges'. But they are already prepared for the end, in a rather unconventional way.

If Arya Stark lives until season eight (and that is a big if – 'Thrones' has never shied away from killing off major players) Williams and her fellow cast members will be getting a tattoo to mark the occasion.

'There are rumours,' she tells us, 'that if you make it from season one to season eight there's a tattoo that we all get.

'We're all waiting to see if we do make it. I was lucky enough to be in season one, even the pilot episode. If I do make it to season eight I will get it. It would be rude not to!'

Of course, Williams does have a slightly clearer idea than us if she'll be getting inked. She knows what happens in season seven, which is set to air later this year. 'It's just kind of tumbling now,' she tells us. 'We've come to the climax and it's rolling down to the end. It's exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we're all going to crash down together to however this show ends.'

What else can we expect? 'A huge cliffhanger,' she laughs.

Williams was first cast in 'Game of Thrones' eight years ago, when she was just 11 years old. She says being part of 'Thrones' throughout her teenage years has '100 percent' shaped who she is. 'Also the sort of actor I am,' she adds. 'I've learned absolutely everything on this show.'

She says the end of 'Thrones' is 'scary' but exciting too: 'I've felt restricted at times in my career so far. Restricted in my own life and my career, because there's six months of the year every year that are taken up shooting this TV show. I don't mean restricted in a negative way. It's just pretty honest.'

'It's quite exciting now "Game of Thrones" is coming to an end because it means I can do whatever I want. If I want to go away for three years and travel the world I can. I can do anything. I can financially do whatever I want to do and physically will not be tied into anything. I've never had that.'

Her situation might seem like an unsual one for a 19-year-old to be in, but Williams doesn't feel as though it is: 'It's a difficult time but it's difficult for everyone at my age.'

'It's scary but it's normal. I don't feel alone in that. I'm just lucky enough to know what I want to do and already have a foot in the door.'

Maisie Williams is currently in 'iBoy', available on Netflix from today.