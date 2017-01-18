Got a crappy landlord? This new chatbot gives free legal advice for London renters

The one thing worse than having a shitty landlord that won't play by the rules is getting into a full-blown legal dispute over it. Whether it's a wordy tenancy agreement (does anyone actually read them?) or a row over repairs, knowing your rights as a tenant can be confusing at the best of times. But now London-based startup RentersUnion has created a chatbot it hopes will make life easier for renters.

Users can ask the bot for advice on a range of topics ranging from fees to maintenance to energy bills. If you upload your tenancy agreement, the bot will scan it and pull out any important sections, and even produce a PDF summary of salient points.

Burst water pipe or dodgy boiler? The bot can scan your agreement and tell you whether you have a legal right to repairs. It'll even compose the letter on your behalf. If you've got a particularly stubborn landlord, the bot gives the option to 'make it stronger', sending a firmer letter second time round.

Now we just need a bot to arbitrate flatmate cheese theft.

In other news, Sadiq Khan wants London businesses to help employees with their housing costs.