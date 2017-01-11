Sadiq Khan wants London businesses to help employees with their housing costs

It’s safe to say that living in London comes with a hefty price tag – endless rent hikes mean the city has some of the priciest properties in the world, while grim offers like this Harry Potter-esque bed in a cupboard for £500pcm continue to pepper SpareRoom. With renting in London increasingly unaffordable, it's no surprise businesses are getting worried that the whopping cost of living could prevent talented workers from attempting to settle down in London as they get increasingly priced out.

Enter Sadiq Khan, who has announced that all parts of the City Hall group will offer employees help with their rent – and he’s calling on other London businesses to do the same.

It's all part of a campaign called Fifty Thousand Homes, which is asking employers to pay all their staff the London Living Wage and offer them financial support, including giving interest-free tenancy deposit loans to help those struggling to rent, in order to secure a property in London. More than 100 employers including large firms such as Arup, Mace Group and Grant Thornton UK LLP have already signed up and it's being backed by housing charity Shelter. Better start badgering your boss.

Sadiq is also creating 'green zones' for buses to reduce pollution and opening emergency shelters for London's homeless.