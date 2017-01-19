In pictures: a first look at the Museum of Transology

Fashion Space Gallery's latest exhibition is the largest and boldest display of trans artefacts and photographic portraiture to be displayed in the UK.

The mixed-media show features Grayson Perry’s ‘Born Risky’ series, visuals by fine-art photographer Bharat Sikka and documentaries from female-to-male adult film star and director Buck Angel alongside more than a hundred other objects collected from the UK’s vast trans community. These items – ordinary looking things in themselves – are made special by the inclusion of tags telling their unique story. A lipstick is a token of acceptance, a selection of testosterone medicine is an intimate look at the reality of transitioning and a small piece of embroidery is declaration of empowerment. It’s powerful and personal, and this gallery is its natural home.

From Breton stripe-loving enfant terrible Jean Paul Gaultier, who declared that the only piece of clothing to have a gender was the bra, to JW Anderson’s beautiful, bold vision of a shared unisex wardrobe, fashion has celebrated gender fluidity for yonks.

Transgender models such as Andreja Pejić now glide down catwalks, while Lea T is the face of haircare brand Redken. And even on the high street, Sweden’s super-stylish store & Other Stories assembled a team of influential and entirely transgender creatives – from model Hari Nef to photographer Amos Mac – to shoot a campaign. Trans culture is everywhere, and it’s not just a trend.

See more photos from the exhibition:

Photos: Katy Davies

Fashion Space Gallery. Tube: Oxford Circus. Fri Jan 20-Apr 22. Free.