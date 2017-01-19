  • Blog
In pictures: a first look at the Museum of Transology

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Thursday January 19 2017, 4:22pm

Fashion Space Gallery's latest exhibition is the largest and boldest display of trans artefacts and photographic portraiture to be displayed in the UK.

The mixed-media show features Grayson Perry’s ‘Born Risky’ series, visuals by fine-art photographer Bharat Sikka and documentaries from female-to-male adult film star and director Buck Angel alongside more than a hundred other objects collected from the UK’s vast trans community. These items – ordinary looking things in themselves – are made special by the inclusion of tags telling their unique story. A lipstick is a token of acceptance, a selection of testosterone medicine is an intimate look at the reality of transitioning and a small piece of embroidery is declaration of empowerment. It’s powerful and personal, and this gallery is its natural home.  

 

 

 

From Breton stripe-loving enfant terrible Jean Paul Gaultier, who declared that the only piece of clothing to have a gender was the bra, to JW Anderson’s beautiful, bold vision of a shared unisex wardrobe, fashion has celebrated gender fluidity for yonks.

Transgender models such as Andreja Pejić now glide down catwalks, while Lea T is the face of haircare brand Redken. And even on the high street, Sweden’s super-stylish store & Other Stories assembled a team of influential and entirely transgender creatives – from model Hari Nef to photographer Amos Mac – to shoot a campaign. Trans culture is everywhere, and it’s not just a trend.

See more photos from the exhibition:

 

 

 

 

 

Photos: Katy Davies

Fashion Space Gallery. Tube: Oxford Circus. Fri Jan 20-Apr 22. Free.

