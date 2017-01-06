It's the annual No Trousers on the Tube Ride this Sunday

If you happen to stumble across a group of semi-naked commuters on Sunday, no need to fret. The annual ‘No Trousers on the Tube Ride’ (aka ‘No Pants Subway Ride’) is back on January 8 for any exhibitionists who want to feel a cool breeze on their calves.

Everyone’s invited and there are only two rules for taking part. 1) You must be game to take your trousers off (happily, underwear can stay put), and 2) you must keep a straight face (no giggling!).

Don your finest undies (no thongs allowed), bring a bag to store your discarded trousers and meet opposite Canton restaurant on Newport Place, WC2H 7JR at 3pm this Sunday.

So, what are you waiting for? Drop those trews, head on down to the tube this Sunday and be prepared to get a lot of funny looks.

Find out more about the No Trousers on the Tube Ride.