London is getting its first ever prosecco festival

Now here’s some news worth toasting. Prosecco Springs, London’s first ever festival dedicated solely to prosecco is taking place at Oval Space in May. The three-day fizzathon (Fri May 12–Sun 14) will see producers of the sweet stuff from northern Italy flock to east London for tastings, masterclasses and all kinds of bubbly fun.

Tickets for five-hour ‘sessions’ at the festival start at £35 a pop (literally) and include a glass of fizzy wine from each of the eight top Italian producers. Eight glasses, people! Don’t worry, cicchetti, antipasti and Italian cheeses will be on offer to keep the bubbles from completely going to your head.

Those attending masterclasses will pay a little more to learn the art of prosecco quaffing from sommeliers from East London Wine School. But don’t worry if that sounds a bit stuffy to you; the music team at Oval Space are putting together a line-up of booze-enhancing beats, with live jazz and DJs across the weekend. We think we've reached peak prosecco now, and man, does it feel good.

Find out more at www.proseccosprings.com.

