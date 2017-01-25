Meaty internet sensation 'Salt Bae' is opening a London restaurant

A video posted by Nusr.et Steak House 🍔 (@_nusr.et) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:58am PST



Brace yourselves, London. Just weeks after a video of a restaurant owner from Turkey tenderly preparing meat became a viral internet smash, news has hit that Nusret Gökçe, aka ‘Salt Bae’, is planning to open a restaurant in London.

Salt Bae found fame from an Instagram video he posted in which he slices and dices meat in a way that made the internet collectively shudder with joy. His (let’s face it) arousing technique caught the attention of millions around the world, with Salt Bae graffiti even cropping up in Melbourne.

Now the restaurant owner and salt-sprinkler par excellence has confirmed to a Turkish newspaper that he’ll be opening up a branch of his meat-led restaurant Nusr-et in London, as well as in New York, within the next few months. While he’s yet to confirm a site for his new London venture, Salt Bae claimed that language wouldn’t be a barrier for getting the operation off the ground, since he can ‘communicate with people through meat’. We're opening up the communication channels now with a steak for lunch. Watch this space.

