Sadiq Khan has pledged £70 million to fund the new Museum of London

Sadiq Khan is making it rain again. After promising £875 million to fight London's dodgy air and another £770 million to make the city more cycle friendly, the Mayor of London has lent his support to the Museum of London's plans for a new museum in West Smithfield.

Sadiq has pledged £70 million towards a funding target of £250 million, and the City of London Corporation has also confirmed a £110 million funding for the project.

The new museum, which will save one of the last remaining derelict Victorian buildings in central London, will aim to broaden its visitor profile and double its visitor attendance from one million to more than two million, displaying much more of its rich collection of over six million items, telling the 2,000-year story of London.

Sadiq said: 'This major landmark project will be a jewel in our crown. It will reveal 2,000 years of fascinating London history for Londoners, visitors and every schoolchild in the capital. It will rejuvenate West Smithfield, protecting its heritage while also creating a dynamic new public space - strengthening London’s credentials as an international powerhouse for culture.'

The new museum will be designed by architects Stanton Williams and Asif Khan and is set to open in 2022. Here's a sneak peak at what it might look like.

Photos: Stanton Williams.

Find out more about the Museum of London.

Or check out the museum exhibitions we're most excited about this year.