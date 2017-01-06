Sadiq Khan is creating 'green zones' for buses to reduce pollution

London's air is pretty damn smoggy. Thank god we've got our very own Superman in the form of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who is tackling the capital's pollution problem head on.

After pledging £875 million to improve air quality, Sadiq has just announced a series of 'green bus zones' on London's most polluted high streets, to try and sort out the smog.

The plan is to roll out low emission buses in Brixton, Edmonton, Stratford, Putney and other pollution hotspots, in the hope of reducing nitrogen dioxide by 84 percent in the worst affected areas by 2020.

Sadiq said that tackling London’s polluted air is one of his main priorities. He added: 'Removing the oldest, dirtiest buses from our streets will make a big contribution to tackling transport pollution'.

Poor air quality in London is responsible for over 9,000 deaths each year, and the scheme aims to introduce up to 3,000 greener buses – a combination of hybrid and clean vehicles – outside central London in order to fight the problem.

Here's a full list of the 12 Low Emission Bus Zones:

Putney High Street – from Putney Station to Putney Bridge Road

Brixton to Streatham – from Brixton Hill via Stockwell Road and Streatham High Road to Streatham Place

A12 Eastern Avenue – from Blake Hall Road via High Road Leyton and Homerton High Street to Marsh Hill

Lewisham to Catford – from Bromley Road via Rushey Green to Lewisham High Street

Stratford – from Abbey Lane via Mile End Road to Woodgrange Road

Haringey – from High Road to Green Lanes

Camberwell to New Cross – from Blackheath Road via Camberwell Green and Peckham High Street to Wood’s Green

Wandsworth to St John’s Hill – from Lavender Hill to Wandsworth Road

Edgware Road (Kilburn to Maida Vale) – from Cricklewood Broadway via Kilburn High Road to Shoot-Up Hill

Edmonton to Seven Sisters – from Amhurst Park via Green Lanes and Seven Sisters Road to The Broadway

Uxbridge Road to Shepherds Bush – from Ealing Broadway via Hanger Lane to Uxbridge Road, The Broadway

Chiswick High Road to Kensington – via Hammersmith Broadway and Kensington High Street to Studland Street.

Photo: David Holt/Flickr

Hurry up with those green zones, Sadiq – London has breached its annual air pollution limit for 2017 in five days.

