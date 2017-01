Go out and stay out all night. Here's your essential party schedule for this weekend...

Thank God Fabric’s back. The club reopened at the start of January, and its line-ups are as fierce as ever. This Friday sees Pearson Sound bring his sparse-yet-jacking techno sonics to the club, alongside Delta Funktionen and Cosmin TRG. Fabric. Fri Jan 20.

Youngsta’s dubstep night travelled as far as Outlook Festival last year. Now he brings it back to London with Loefah and J:Kenzo. The Nest. Fri Jan 20.

It’s the battle of the Talking Heads nights in Dalston on Friday. First up, Vogue Fabrics’ regular and muchloved ’80s/disco/glam bash. Vogue Fabrics. Fri Jan 20.

Indie faves Scared To Dance are also putting on a David Byrne do. They promise Talking Heads alongside their usual mix of indie pop, postpunk and ’60s music. The Shacklewell Arms. Fri Jan 20.

Her Madgesty reigns at this night, playing only music from pop legend and her collaborators. There’s even karaoke from 7pm-9pm. Moth Club. Sat Jan 21.

‘Tobago’ producer Jonas Rathsman’s hitting XOYO this weekend. The Swedish house DJ is playing all night long. XOYO. Sat Jan 21.

Blast away the January blues at this break-up bangers party. It’s arguably London’s best pop night. Birthdays. Sat Jan 21.

The Jesus & Mary Chain are releasing a new album on Creation this year. Celebrate with a night spanning My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive, Primal Scream and Oasis. The Shacklewell Arms. Sat Jan 21.

Helena Hauff Known for sets that cover electro to techno, Helena’s Phonox debut sold out. Now you’ve got a second chance to see her in action. Phonox. Sun Jan 22.

For more after-hours fun, check out more London clubs.