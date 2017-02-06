'Stranger Things' season two gets a surprise trailer – and a spooky release date

'Stranger Things', the supernatural thriller that left us obsessed with Eleven, terrified of the Demogorgon and hungry for Eggos, is back on Netflix this year.

Now we know exactly when, and what to expect, because of a surprise trailer which aired on TV during last night's Super Bowl, a match which famously has as much to do with trailers and ad spots as American football.

The 'Stranger Things' trailer features a retro Eggos ad, nose bleeds and Mike shouting 'Eleven!', though the mysterious tweenager doesn't actually feature in the clip herself.

It looks like there's a new monster to contend with, too.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer promised season two would be inspired by the 'fucking amazing' films 'that came out in the summer of 1984' and, true to form, the trailer already features some pop culture references. Mike, Dustin and co are channeling '80s megahit 'Ghostbusters' in the thirty-second clip.

Rather fittingly, the sci-fi series will be available to stream this Halloween.

Now to watch this trailer on a loop for the rest of today...

