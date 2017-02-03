Thai street food, pizza and a petting zoo: it's LondOnTheInside tips for February

Our mates at LondOntheInside have rounded up five things they’re pretty damn excited about this month.

Yard Sale, Walthamstow, Feb 20–Feb 26

We love a good 18-incher, so we're pretty damn excited to hear that Yard Sale are taking theirs to Walthamstow. Not only is this gonna be their first joint with an actual yard (we're praying for sunshine at some point), they're also creating a brand new brunch menu. Pizza and dippy egg? IN. And to top it all off they're knocking 50 percent off food bills during their first week of opening. Wahoo!

Farang, San Daniele Highbury, Feb 3

After popping up all over town, Thai street food faves Farang are back at Highbury's San Daniele and we couldn't be happier. In for the long run, they're going all out with the food. We're talking pork belly and lobster lon curry, and grilled sardines with wild ginger nam jim jaew dressing. Yes, this one is seriously hot stuff.

Blacktail x The Bloomsbury Club Bar, Bloomsbury, Feb 9–Feb 11

Dry January is over and with one of NYC's best bars coming to London for three nights it's a bloody good job. Blacktail will be shaking up an exclusive menu of cocktails and putting a whole Cuban spin on The Bloomsbury Club, with a special food menu and music too. So if you don't fancy hopping across the Atlantic, you can get your NYC fix right here.

Bone Daddies James Street, Marylebone, Feb 10

Bone Daddies is rolling into Marylebone with a brand new menu of robata and wok dishes. Oh yes, the bad boys of ramen are expanding in more ways than one, but with yaki soba and chahan on the new menu, we're defo not complaining. And if you're still refusing to convert, they'll be bringing all their classic ramen dishes too. Win-win.

The Last Tuesday Society's Petting Zoo, Hackney, Feb 10–Feb 12

Sam and Delilah the Boa Constrictors, Rosie the Tarantula and Bob the Bull Frog – all sound lovely, right? The Last Tuesday Society are giving you the chance to hang out with all of the above and more at their rather unique Petting Zoo. If fluffy animals aren't your thing and you'd rather be playing with some poisonous creatures this one is for you, or you can sink a few cocktails before and work up the courage – you'll find us at the bar.

Find more tips from London on the Inside on Facebook or Twitter.