The crying emoji, a flip-flop and a hashtag could be the new Monopoly tokens

From the classic scottie dog to the quite inexplicable thimble, the Monopoly tokens are as part of the game as Park Lane, community chests and little red hotels. But now Hasbro, the company that makes Monopoly, is turning to players to shake up the board game, which has used eight standard pieces for decades.

A public vote will determine which symbols will be used in new editions – with possible tokens including a mobile phone, a winking emoji or a hashtag. There's even a whole selection of footwear lining up to replace the humble boot, including a cowboy boot, a wellington boot, a bunny slipper and, er, a flip-flop.

Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro said: 'The Monopoly Token Madness Vote lets our passionate fans choose all eight tokens in the Monopoly game and no token – not even the Scottie dog – is safe.' Not the dog! Is nothing sacred anymore?

The classic tokens are up against 50 new designs, but it's not the first time in the game's history that public have voted to change the symbols. In 2013, a public poll saw the iron replaced by Hazel the cat. Probably because there are only a handful of videos of cute irons on the internet.

You can vote for your favourite token here. Whatever you do, don't let the crying face emoji replace the dog, or everyone's favourite board game will be ruined forever.

Photo: txking/Shutterstock.

