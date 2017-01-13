'The Crystal Maze' is coming back to our TV screens

It holds a special place in the heart of all '90s gameshow fans, and broke those hearts (and minds) when it was discontinued in 1995, but cult '90s game show 'The Crystal Maze' is coming back for a full series following the success of last year's one-off celebrity special.

Channel 4 has commissioned 20 hour-long episodes, which will air later this year. Richard O'Brien was iconic in the role of the maze master, but writer, comedian and filmmaker (and fellow Richard) Richard Ayoade will take over for the new series.

'Crystal Maze' purists can breathe easy, though, because the host is pretty much the only thing to change in the new series. James Dillon, who designed the original show, is creating a 30,000 square foot maze in Bristol, featuring new versions of the show's classic games zones: Aztec, industrial, future and medieval. Not only that, the revived program will stick to the format of the much-loved original, with contestants solving a range of mental and physical tasks to bag crystals that will buy them precious time in the crystal dome.

The best bit? Channel 4 said it will be inviting members of the public to apply to compete as a team of five. To the Crystal Dome!

