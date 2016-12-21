The ‘please offer me a seat’ tube badges will be rolled out next year

It’s nearly time to switch off for Christmas, but before you do, here’s one last bit of London transport news for you. After a successful trial earlier this year, TfL has decided to go ahead with its new blue badge scheme for tube passengers with hidden disabilities.

Inspired by the ‘baby on board’ badges for pregnant women and James McNaught’s homemade ‘cancer on board’ badges, the new scheme will distribute badges reading ‘Please offer me a seat’ in the spring to people suffering from invisible impairments, whose need to sit down where possible might not be obvious to other passengers. Add in Sadiq Khan’s recent pledge of £200 million to make more tube stations step-free, and it’s looking like London will be a little more accessible to everybody in 2017.

In other transport news, TfL just released a map of taxi ranks at night tube stations.