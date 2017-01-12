The Post Office is closing down 12 branches across London

You may remember that before we all settled down for Christmas, postal workers across the country held some major strike action. While some worried that their carefully wrapped pressies would struggle to make it under the tree in time, there were some pretty honest reasons behind the strikes, including disputes over pensions, job losses and branch closures. Now, less than a fortnight into the new year it's been announced that 37 Crown offices across the UK are set to be closed and franchised, including 12 in London. As a result, 300 staff are at risk of losing their jobs and 127 specialist roles are set to be dropped.

The Communication Workers' Union (CWU) said the latest round of closures is 'further evidence that the Post Office is in crisis' and 'sticks two fingers up' at everyone who was involved in the strikes and that took part in a major government consultation on the future of the Post Office less than three weeks ago.

The Post Office said it'll be on the look out for 'partners' for the 37 directly managed Crown offices, as well as the 93 branches announced for closure and franchise last year, most of which have now been moved into retail stores.

Here's a list of the 12 Crown offices we'll be saying goodbye to in London.

1. Stamford Hill, Stamford Hill N16 6TW

2. Leyton, Lea Bridge Road E10 7EG

3. Church Road, Church Road NW10 9PL

4. Stoke Newington, Stoke Newington High Street N16 7JN

5. Harringay, Green Lanes N4 1AW

6. New Cross Gate, New Cross Road SE14 5DH

7. South Kensington Station, Old Brompton Road SW7 3JG

8. South Woodford, George Lane E18 1AL

9. Abbey Wood, Abbey Wood Road SE2 9NN

10. Harlesden, Wendover Road NW10 4RU

11. Hornchurch, High Street RM11 1UB

12. Walthamstow Central, High Street E17 7JH

