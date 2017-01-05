The Queen was nearly shot by a Buckingham Palace Guard while taking a late night stroll

A bonus of being a member of antiquated Royal lineage is constantly having armed protection surrounding you. Unfortunately for the Queen, this perk nearly took a fatal turn when she was almost shot by a Buckingham Palace Guard while taking a moonlit stroll around the grounds.

Allegedly partial to a late-night walk, Her Majesty took a turn around the grounds at 3am one night several years ago, at the same time as a guard was patrolling the inside parameter of the Palace Walls.

An ex-guardsman told The Times Diary that after seeing a figure in the darkness, believed to be an intruder, he shouted: 'Who's that?' Only to discover, it was in fact Her Royal Highness.

‘Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you,' he reportedly said impulsively, expecting to receive a Royal telling off for his brash tone.

But the Queen was pretty cool about the whole thing. Apparently, she replied: 'That's quite alright. Next time I'll ring through beforehand so you don't have to shoot me'.

