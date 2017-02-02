Three exciting new restaurants opening this week

Keeping up with the London’s never-ending restaurant openings? Of course you’re not, as it's utterly relentless. Here are three of this week’s most interesting, to get you up to speed.

Farang: A much-loved Thai street-food stall – from the guy behind Soho’s Smoking Goat, and late of Peckham’s The Begging Bowl – gets a six-month residency at San Danielle in Highbury. Be swift! It’s filling up quick.

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele: The world’s most feted pizza restaurant opens its first shop outside of Italy in Stoke Newington. Expect exemplary cornicione and robust queues.

Aster: Victoria’s ever-so-welcome dining boom continues with this, a gigantic restaurant/café/deli from the ubiquitous D&D group (Launceston Place, Blueprint Café, Quaglino’s), with a broad Nordic menu.

