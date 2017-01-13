Vivienne Westwood is taking over Fabric for one night

Legendary fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood is hosting a Mad Max-themed night at Fabric, to encourage clubbers to become more climate-conscious. The event is called 'SWITCH' and takes place on February 20 during London Fashion Week. Acid house master A Guy Called Gerald and guest DJs perform.

The designer has become more vocal recently about the benefits of eco-friendly energy, even incorporating green messages into her designs. Westwood plans to speak at the event and will be joined by conservation fundraiser (and Rolling Stone Mick Jagger's son) James Jagger plus green energy supplier Dale Vince.

Fabric recently reopened after a very public battle over licensing regulations. Watch exclusive footage of the (re)opening night:



