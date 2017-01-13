  • Blog
Vivienne Westwood is taking over Fabric for one night

By Amy Smith Posted: Friday January 13 2017, 5:01pm

Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstuck

Legendary fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood is hosting a Mad Max-themed night at Fabric, to encourage clubbers to become more climate-conscious. The event is called 'SWITCH' and takes place on February 20 during London Fashion Week. Acid house master A Guy Called Gerald and guest DJs perform.

The designer has become more vocal recently about the benefits of eco-friendly energy, even incorporating green messages into her designs. Westwood plans to speak at the event and will be joined by conservation fundraiser (and Rolling Stone Mick Jagger's son) James Jagger plus green energy supplier Dale Vince. 

Fabric recently reopened after a very public battle over licensing regulations. Watch exclusive footage of the (re)opening night:

Here's exclusive footage of Fabric's opening night!

Exclusive footage inside fabriclondon's epic re-opening night. #yousavedfabric

Posted by Time Out London on Saturday, 7 January 2017

 


Revisit the moment that Fabric was saved.

 

