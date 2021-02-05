The Year of the Ox is almost upon us, and an Ox is exactly the type of strong, reliable hero we need right now. Hooray! Of course, marking Chinese New Year in London will be a little different this time – there won’t be the usual Chinatown parade or satellite parties – but you can still bring some of the colour, excitement, flavours and traditions into your home for the occasion.

Chinese New Year 2021 begins with the new moon on Friday February 12, so there’s still time to prepare. Here’s our round-up of ways to usher in the Year of the Ox. For more insider advice, be sure to read up on the best of Chinese London.

