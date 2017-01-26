Westminster has the highest number of people sleeping rough in the country

The number of people sleeping rough on London's streets has risen for the third year in a row, with Westminster topping the list for the most rough sleepers in the country.

A total of 964 rough sleepers were recorded in autumn 2016, an increase of three percent from 940 during the same period in 2015.

It's not just a problem affecting the capital: nationwide, the number of people sleeping rough rough increased 13 percent from 3,569 to 4,134 in the past 12 months.

London boroughs Croydon and Redbridge also featured in the top ten, while Brighton and Hove was second in the country, with 144 rough sleepers recorded.

Shadow housing secretary John Healey said: 'The number sleeping rough has more than doubled since 2010', as a result of 'a drop in investment for affordable homes, cuts to housing benefit, reduced funding for homelessness services and a refusal to help private renters'.

Photo: David Holt/Flickr