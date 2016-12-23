What to watch on TV on Boxing Day

The turkey's been cooked, the pud set alight and you've eaten your body weight in Christmas chocolate. Today is the day for resting up on the sofa and watching TV. Just until you're hungry enough to start on the leftovers...

Here's our pick of the best stuff on the telly this Boxing Day.

Great Expectations

No other adaptation of ‘Great Expectations’ holds a candle to this 1946 film by David Lean – the classic tale of Pip, the blacksmith’s boy who is transformed into a gentleman by a mysterious benefactor – the bizarre Miss Havisham by any chance? 9.50am, More4.

Brave

Meet Pixar’s first ever heroine – medieval Scottish princess Merida, a tomboy who escapes a fate worth than death (marriage to a dorky prince) by running away. Billy Connolly is King Fergus while Emma Thompson lends her voice to Queen Elinor. 2.40pm, BBC1.

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The sequel to the kids’ animation finds little Hiccup five year later grown up into a teenager and not best pleased with the idea of becoming his Viking tribe’s chief. Adorable tamed winged beast Toothless is still on the scene. 4.30pm, BBC1.

Revolting Rhymes

Roald Dahl’s classic kids’ book of twisted fairytales in rhyming couplets is perfect for kids and grown-ups. This new animation features the voices of Dominic West and David Walliams. Watch the trailer here. 6.30pm, BBC1.

The Great Christmas Bake Off

Tissues at the ready for the second part of the Beeb’s farewell to ‘Bake Off'. This is the last time we’ll see Mary, Paul, Mel and Sue all under one tent. Sob. 7pm, BBC1.

Lego’s Big Christmas

This fly-on-the-wall doc takes us inside the world's most profitable toy maker as it races against the clock to open the new Lego megastore in London. 8pm, Channel 4.

Witness for the Prosecution

What will nana say? This Agatha Christie murder mystery adds sex and swearing to the classic tale of a cougar-ish heiress (Kim Cattrall) found dead in her swanky home. Watch the trailer for the sight of a fluffy white cat licking blood from the murder scene! 9pm, BBC1.

Love Actually

The best Christmas movie of all time? Erm, yeah. According to you lot, Richard Curtis' tale of love, heartbreak and relationships in London over the holidays is the ultimate festive film. So enjoy. 9pm, ITV2.

Outnumbered

The suburban sitcom is back and the Brockman nippers are all grown up and (we’re guessing) riddled with hormones. The new episode is part of a plan to ‘to pop in every couple of years’ to see how the family is getting on. 10pm, BBC1.

The Entire Universe

Okay, so this musical sounds bonkers. It’s the brainchild of Monty Python Eric Idle and features Brian Cox, who finds himself in the middle of a musical about time and gravity. 9.30pm, BBC2.

Captain Phillips

No, it’s not exactly Christmassy. But this real-life drama about Somali pirates taking a container ship hostage from Bourne director Paul Greengrass is brilliant. Tom Hanks stars as the ship’s captain. 9pm, ITV.

Happy Christmas!