You can now get a whole roast dinner in a burger

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday January 6 2017, 1:30pm

Now that Christmas is a memory as distant as the chance of you fitting into your skinny jeans, maybe it’s time to look forward to some indulgence elsewhere. Step forward, The Roast Burger.

This meaty mash-up has all the best bits of Sunday lunch squeezed between two buns and topped with roast potatoes, complete with a neat jug of onion gravy on the side.

The burger, available at Roast restaurant in Borough, includes roast beef, curly kale, red cabbage, carrot piccalilli, horseradish cream and melted cheddar, with a roast spud, rosemary and garlic bun sandwiching it all together. Screw it, we didn’t even like those skinny jeans, anyway.

The Roast Burger is being served from Tuesday January 10 at Roast and costs £18.50.

Not sure about mashing up two greats? Check out our lists for the best Sunday lunches in London and the best burgers in London

Staff writer
By Laura Richards 53 Posts

Laura is digital content editor for Food & Drink at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

