Ease into the week Sundays through October 13 with Fenway's largest Latin dance party. Noche Latina at Time Out Market is an unforgettable night of dancing and fun. DJ Snax is in the house every Sunday from 6–10pm spinning the hottest salsa, bachata and more Latin beats. Vibes are free, and of course you can order up cocktails, beer and awesome eats from the market's 14 food vendors. Don't miss October's drink special, which supports the Latino Equity Fund in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month: Fuego Fiesta combines Dos Hombres Mezcal, chipotle-infused and blanco tequilas with Triple Sec, bell pepper, lemon and a spritz of cilantro.
Time Out is a global authority on having fun in your city, and we hand-pick restaurants to represent that mission at Time Out Market. Boston is home to one such food hall and cultural market, with more than a dozen dining options—from authentic tacos to 'roni cup pizza—plus two bars serving local craft beer and seasonal cocktails.
But just like on our website, showcasing the best of the city under one roof goes beyond food and drink. Time Out Market Boston also hosts frequent events like pop-up markets, free fitness, local beer fests, drag brunch and more. Here's an updated list about what's going on this month.