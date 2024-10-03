Check out the best things to do this month at Time Out Market.

Time Out is a global authority on having fun in your city, and we hand-pick restaurants to represent that mission at Time Out Market. Boston is home to one such food hall and cultural market, with more than a dozen dining options—from authentic tacos to 'roni cup pizza—plus two bars serving local craft beer and seasonal cocktails.

RECOMMENDED: How to order at Time Out Market Boston

But just like on our website, showcasing the best of the city under one roof goes beyond food and drink. Time Out Market Boston also hosts frequent events like pop-up markets, free fitness, local beer fests, drag brunch and more. Here's an updated list about what's going on this month.