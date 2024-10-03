Subscribe
TOMB Friendsgiving
Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Market Boston
Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Market Boston

Events at Time Out Market Boston

Check out the best things to do this month at Time Out Market.

Jacqueline Cain
Edited by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
Time Out is a global authority on having fun in your city, and we hand-pick restaurants to represent that mission at Time Out Market. Boston is home to one such food hall and cultural market, with more than a dozen dining options—from authentic tacos to 'roni cup pizza—plus two bars serving local craft beer and seasonal cocktails.

But just like on our website, showcasing the best of the city under one roof goes beyond food and drink. Time Out Market Boston also hosts frequent events like pop-up markets, free fitness, local beer fests, drag brunch and more. Here's an updated list about what's going on this month. 

October at Time Out Market Boston

Noche Latina

  • Things to do
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Noche Latina
Noche Latina
Photograph: Shutterstock

Ease into the week Sundays through October 13 with Fenway's largest Latin dance party. Noche Latina at Time Out Market is an unforgettable night of dancing and fun. DJ Snax is in the house every Sunday from 6–10pm spinning the hottest salsa, bachata and more Latin beats. Vibes are free, and of course you can order up cocktails, beer and awesome eats from the market's 14 food vendorsDon't miss October's drink special, which supports the Latino Equity Fund in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month: Fuego Fiesta combines Dos Hombres Mezcal, chipotle-infused and blanco tequilas with Triple Sec, bell pepper, lemon and a spritz of cilantro.

Halloween Drag Brunch & Bingo

  • Things to do
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Halloween Drag Brunch & Bingo
Halloween Drag Brunch & Bingo
Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Market Boston / Nicole Melich

Drag brunch and bingo are back at Time Out Market Boston this fall, with a special Halloween-themed event happening on Saturday, Oct. 12. Drag Me To Hell is the theme and the incomparable Big Atlas is your host. Come for brunch specials and fabulous seasonal cocktails, stay for a free drag performance and bingo extravaganza. Gather your friends and play to win prizes. Brunch and drinks are sold separately.

Vintage Double Take Weekend

  • Things to do
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Vintage Double Take Weekend
Vintage Double Take Weekend
Photograph: Brian Samuels

Double your chances to discover unique-to-you vintage finds this weekend at Time Out Market Boston. Select Markets pops up on Saturday, Oct. 12, and the Fenway Flea is back on the lawn at 401 Park on Sunday, Oct. 13. The back-to-back vintage markets are both free to attend with tons of food and drink options available for purchase from the market’s vendors and bars.

Pumpkin Carving Contest

  • Things to do
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Pumpkin Carving Contest
Pumpkin Carving Contest
Photograph: Shutterstock

Calling all carvers: Time Out Market Boston hosts a festive night of pumpkin carving ahead of Halloween this year. On Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30pm, head over to 401 Park to pick up a perfect pumpkin ripe for the carving, and settle in with friends to unleash your inner artist. Space is limited for this hands-on workshop so be sure to reserve your spot. Tickets are $35 and include a gorgeous gourd, all the tools you’ll need to design it and a $10 drink so you can trick-or-treat yourself at the bar. (Yes, Time Out Market has pumpkin beers!) Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty: The winning pumpkin design will earn the artist a Time Out Market gift card.

Ciderfest

  • Time Out Market
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Ciderfest
Ciderfest
Photograph: Nicole Melich

Cider knows no season in New England, but there’s something special about an appley beverage in the fall. That’s why Time Out Market Boston is bringing back its popular Ciderfest, a free sampling extravaganza featuring some of the finest cider makers in New England. Fall in love with a new favorite from High Limb Cider, Downeast, Eden Ciders and more. While you’re in the building, enjoy tunes from the DJ and check out cider-inspired specials from one of the market vendors. The sampling is free for folks 21 and up while food and full drinks are available for purchase. 

Fall Pride Market

  • Things to do
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Fall Pride Market
Fall Pride Market
Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Market Boston

Something queer this way comes! Pride Market is back at Time Out Market Boston on Saturday, Oct. 20, with a ghoulish display of tricks and treats. Featuring 15 LGBTQ makers and vendors, the Fall Pride Market will offer Halloween-themed items alongside live music and themed cocktails from the market’s two bars. Check out the wicked lineup of vendors.

Cookbook Demo with Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark

  • Things to do
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Cookbook Demo with Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark
Cookbook Demo with Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark
Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Market Boston

Time Out Market typically showcases the best of Boston under one roof, but on Tuesday, Oct. 22, it hosts a Southern get-together. That's because Top Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark is coming to town with her new cookbook, Southern Get-Togethers: A Guide to Hosting Unforgettable Gatherings. Hosted by Fox & the Knife and Bar Volpe chef Karen Akunowicz—a Bostonian, Top Chef fan favorite and great friend of the guest of honor—the event will include a Q&A, a demonstration from chef KBC making her signature jambalaya and tastings for all. Tickets are $45 and also include a signed copy of the new book.

Bewitched Halloween Bash

  • Things to do
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Bewitched Halloween Bash
Bewitched Halloween Bash
Photograph: Nicole Melich

On Saturday night, Oct. 26, get ready for the annual Halloween bash at Time Out Market! Choose your side—Good Witch or Bad Witch—while sipping on enchanting cocktails and enjoying wickedly delicious food specials from more than a dozen dining options. Starting at 9pm, the market will conjure up a live DJ, a tarot card reader and an airbrush tattoo artist—as well as a special appearance by our resident drag queen, Big Atlas. She'll put a spell on you, we're sure.

Found Boston Vintage Market

  • Things to do
  • Fenway/Kenmore
Found Boston Vintage Market
Found Boston Vintage Market
Photograph: Nicole Melich

With a curated selection of vintage items and small-business creations, Found returns to Time Out Market Boston on Sunday, Oct. 27. Set up out on the lawn at 401 Park if weather allows, you can browse unique finds, records, art, collectibles and more. Check out the outdoor bar from Time Out Market featuring seasonal drink specials, and head inside if you get hungry for your pick from the market’s 14 vendors.

