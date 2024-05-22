Time Out says

I never imagined that I’d sleep in the most comfortable bed of my life in an off-grid cabin, located 90 minutes drive from Brisbane city. The king-sized bed is hardly the main drawcard at Wander in the Scenic Rim – a set of five stylishly compact pods dotted around The Overflow Estate 1895. Guests might be drawn to the eco-luxe aesthetic, with each pod powered by solar energy and rainwater. They might come to explore the charming and ancient ‘Green Caldera’, which Lonely Planet named as one of the top ten regions to travel in the world. Or, they might come to escape it all and enjoy a weekend of stargazing, marshmallow toasting and scenic hiking.

It’s a game of hide and seek to find the collective of five ‘WanderPods’, which are snuggled in the hills around Wyaralong Dam. Each pod carries its own special charms, lovingly named after the mountain peaks surrounding The Overflow Estate’s 1,200 acres of untouched bushland.

I couldn’t help but let out an audible “aww” when I locked eyes with ‘Crumpet’. One, for the adorable name, but two, for the pocket-sized pod that would become my home for the next three days.

Crumpet is said to be the best stay for dog lovers and stargazers alike. I immediately feel a twinge of guilt for leaving my four-legged friend at home and can just picture her frolicking in the grass and lazing under the huge, solitary fig tree. Yet, as the sun starts its descent behind the mountains, I’m immediately swept back into reality – a reality that is actually more like a dream.

Our WanderPod is a complete stunner. Inside the matte black box, you’ll find two spacious bedrooms sprawling with natural light (shout-out to the Cultiver king beds), a decent kitchenette with all the basic supplies, a sleek bathroom with Leif amenities and a rainshower, and a cosy living area with a fireplace (hint: look above the sink for the mega-sized marshmallows).

Each of the one or two-bedroom WanderPods has been sustainably designed with solar power, rainwater tanks, Subpod compost bins and even an outdoor worm farm. While you won’t find a microwave, oven, hairdryer or television, you can enjoy the simple pleasures of fire-cooked meals, lively game nights and heartfelt chats under the starry night skies.

One thing you’ll be grateful for is the wifi. Although patchy at times, it’s handy for mapping out your explorations in and around the Scenic Rim. Wander’s helpful online concierge is at your service with carefully curated day trips, from natural swimming holes and rainforest skywalks in Tamborine National Park to stunning mountain trails in Lamington National Park.

There are also countless farm-to-fork and vine-to-cork experiences in the Scenic Rim, which peak during Scenic Rim Eat Local Month hosted annually in June. You can sample the best of the Rim’s local producers and growers by adding a Farm Box to your stay, which will be waiting in your pod when you arrive.

Considering you’re staying on The Overflow Estate 1895, you might as well treat yourself to a long lunch with a glass of vino, or three. The best part? You can roll right back to your WanderPod, which is just minutes away.