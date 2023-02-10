Hong Kong
Timeout

One Brother Food
Photograph: Colin LamOne Brother Food

13 Must-try signature dishes in Macao

Get to know Macao, one bite at a time

Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
& Jeff Yeung
Travel is back, and with strict Covid-19 restrictions now lifted for Hong Kong and Macao, there’s no better time to take a weekend trip to the Las Vegas of Asia. There’s plenty of things to do and see around town, but the bustling city’s food and drink scene has long been heralded as one of the region’s best. Diverse and steeped in heritage, Macao has become a UNESCO designated Creative City of Gastronomy, easily making it one of Asia's leading culinary destinations. From affordable street eats to Michelin-starred restaurants and artisanal cafes to avant-garde dining, there's plenty to explore. To help you eat your way around Macao, here's a guide to traditional dishes that you must absolutely try when you're in town.

Steamed rice rolls with eggs and shallots
Photograph: Colin Lam

Steamed rice rolls with eggs and shallots

Compared to the steamed rice rolls that we are used to having in Hong Kong, Macao's version takes a very different approach by pouring a rice-flour mixture over a wet cloth and steaming it with beaten eggs and shallots, before the mixture is hand-rolled and cut into bite-sized pieces. The dish actually resembles an omelette; yellow on the outside with a smooth texture on the inside, all melting easily in your mouth. To spice things up, you can also dip it in sesame sauce, soy sauce, and sweet sauce for extra flavour. Add this treat to your eating itinerary when you visit Macao and head to Lun Kee Cheung Fun Rice Roll, a small eatery located near the Ruins of St Paul's that serves this dish as one of the specialties.  

Lun Kee Cheung Fun Rice Roll, G/F, 26 Beco do Tarrafeiro, Patane, Macao, +853 2895 6563, Facebook

Pork chop bun
Photograph: Colin Lam

Pork chop bun

One of the most popular snacks in Macao is the pork chop bun, a local delicacy also known as the Macanese hamburger. Various eateries prepare it in many different ways, but most traditional joints use seasoned fried pork chop that's crispy on the outside but juicy on the inside, sandwiched between a plain bun or baguette. You can find one of the best pork chop buns in Tai Lei Loi Kei, a local cafe that’s been operating for more than 50 years in Taipa Village. They're popular with locals and tourists alike, and was even recommended by the late Anthony Bourdain.

Tai Lei Loi Kei, 35 Rua Correia da Silva, Taipa Village, Macao, +853 2882 7150, www.taileiloi.com.mo

Crab congee and crispy dace balls
Photograph: Colin Lam

Crab congee and crispy dace balls

As a city surrounded by water, Macao has abundant access to seafood, and one of its most iconic seafood dishes is crab congee. The porridge is slow-cooked with rice and crab, allowing the sweetness of the crustacean to create a creamy aromatic broth. For a crunchy contrast, order a side of fried dace balls to complete the experience. A lot of restaurants in Macao serve crab congee fresh and piping hot, but one local favourite is One Brother Food (一哥美食), located near Portas do Cerco, the historic Border Gate in the north of Macao.  

One Brother Food (一哥美食), Shop C-D, 8 Rua Sete do Bairro da Areia Preta, Iao Hon, Macao, +853 2841 3330

Portuguese egg tart
Photograph: Jeff Yeung

Portuguese egg tart

  • Restaurants
  • Coloane

When travelling to Macao, it's almost a prerequisite to taste and take home a box of their famous Portuguese egg tarts. This sweet local treat was inspired by Portugal's pastel de nata, which British pharmacist-turned-baker Andrew Stow introduced to Macao after giving it a unique Macanese spin. Portuguese egg tarts have a soft, delicate custard filling – made with cinnamon, lemon zest, and sugar that makes its top layer look like burnt crème brûlée when baked – encased in a crunchy, textured pastry shell. Today, you'll find these yellow treats baked daily at Lord Stow's Bakery, the original shop Stow opened on Coloane Island in 1989.

Lord Stow's Bakery, 1 Rua do Tassara, Coloane Town Square, Macao, +853 2888 2534

Read more
Handmade ice cream
Photograph: Jeff Yeung

Handmade ice cream

You'll find ice cream stores everywhere in Macao, but for an authentic taste of the city, you can't miss the classic handmade ice cream served by a few long-standing stores still operating today. Be sure to drop by Lai Kei Sorvetes, one of the oldest ice cream stores in the city, where you can order signature red bean popsicles and ice cream – in scoops or sandwiches – in various flavours like peanut, coconut, sesame, and more. If you’re in Taipa, head to the decades-old shop Mok Yi Kei, known for their signature durian ice cream and agar jelly. If you like coconut flavours, be sure to visit Cocos Hung Heng in Rua da Tercena, which has been operating since 1869 and is famous for their coconut products, including their homemade coconut ice cream. 

Lai Kei Sorvetes, 12 Av. do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, Macao, +853 2837 5781, Facebook; Mok Yi Kei 9 Rua do Cunha, Taipa, Macao, +853 6669 5194; Cocos Hung Heng, 14 Rua da Tercena, Macao, +853 2892 0944, i.yp.mo/honghengcocos/

Minchi
Photograph: Colin Lam

Minchi

One of Macao's most iconic dishes that blends Chinese and Portuguese culinary influences is the humble minchi. This comforting and flavourful dish mixes minced beef or pork, diced fried potatoes, onions, and soy sauce together and is usually served with fried egg and rice. Almost every local Macanese restaurant serves minchi on the menu but to try one of the most traditional – and arguably one of the best – takes on the delicacy, you’ll have to go to La Famiglia in the Taipa Village or the canteen-style restaurant Riquexó in Sidónio Pais. 

A Vencedora 264 Rua do Campo, Macao, +853 2835 5460; Riquexó, 69 Avenida Sidónio Pais, Macao +853 2856 5655, Facebook; La Famiglia, 76 Rua dos Clérigos, Taipa Village, Macao, +853 2857 6131, Facebook

Salted cod cakes 
Photograph: Colin Lam

Salted cod cakes 

From humble family-run eateries to high-end Portuguese restaurants, you're bound to find salted cod cakes, also known as pastéis de bacalhau, in various forms in Macao. This local treat is made from a combination of salted cod, mashed potato, onion, egg, herbs, and fried until golden brown. Try these delicious croquettes in the Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant Antonio, located in the historic heart of Taipa Village.  

António, 7 Rua dos Clerigos, Old Taipa Village, Taipa, Macao, +853 2888 8668, antoniomacau.com

African chicken
Photograph: Colin Lam

African chicken

African chicken – an African-influenced Portuguese delicacy – is one of Macao's national dishes. A Macanese take on the chicken curry, the dish is made of barbecued chicken topped with a thick sauce cooked with coconut milk, peanuts, and a whole host of delicious spices. Today, restaurants in Macao serve it in varying ways – some with less sauce, some with a more spicy stew – but for a traditional style, you can head to Riquexó, a cosy Macanese restaurant that serves African chicken with barbecued poultry poured with a thick flavourful sauce. They usually serve it with french fries, but you can also have it with rice too.

Riquexo, Songbo Village, 69 Av. de Sidonio Pais, Macao +853 2856 5655

Spicy fish bun
Photograph: Jeff Yeung

Spicy fish bun

Often overshadowed by its pork chop counterpart, the spicy fish bun is yet another classic Macanese creation that deserves its own spot on your must-eat list. The heartwarming street food uses the same type of bun but swaps out the heavier meat with sardines slathered with  Macanese curry sauce, giving it a flavourful bite when you dig in. Just like the pork chop bun, there are countless stalls and stores serving spicy fish buns around Macao, but two of the most popular destinations for it among locals are Hon Kee Cafe in Coloane and Padaria Wai Kei.

Padaria Wai Kei, G/F, Block 13, Tung Wah Sun Chun, 320-326 Estrada Marginal da Areia Preta, Macao, +853 6630 5790; Hon Kee Cafe, 26 Lai Chi Vun, Coloane, +853 2888 2310

Stuffed crab shell
Photograph: Jeff Yeung

Stuffed crab shell

If you love crab congee, another signature crab dish that is a must-try is the Portuguese stuffed crab shell. The fragrant stuffing is a delicious mixture of crab meat, bread crumbs, eggs, onion, garlic, parsley, a hint of cachaça or vodka, and a touch of lemon juice, making it equal parts appetising and fulfilling. For a taste of this delicacy, head to Henri’s Galley, located just north of the Sai Van Lake.

Henri's Galley, 4 Avenida da República, Macao, +853 2855 6251

Sautéed clams with white wine sauce
Photograph: Jeff Yeung

Sautéed clams with white wine sauce

Another seafood dish to dig into is the sautéed clams with white wine sauce, a Portuguese starter mastered by Macanese chefs. Made with fresh clams with olive oil, garlic, cilantro, and white wine, this simple recipe allows the natural sweetness of the clams to shine through while the garlic and cilantro add a fragrant layer of aroma. None do this dish better than the Michelin Guide-recommended Antonio, located in the old town of Taipa.

Antonio, 18A-18B, Rua dos Clerigos, Taipa, Macao, +853 2888 8668

Caldo verde
Photograph: Jeff Yeung

Caldo verde

Portuguese green cabbage soup – also known as caldo verde – is a hearty and comforting dish that will warm you up especially during the colder months. Cosy up with a large bowl of this green soup made with kale, potatoes, garlic, onion, chicken broth, and some flavourful chorizo which gives the dish just the right amount of kick. Because caldo verde is a Macao staple, you’ll find it at almost every Macanese-Portuguese restaurants, but some favourites include those served at Henri’s Galley and Antonio.

Henri's Galley, 4 Avenida da República, Macao, +853 2855 6251; Antonio, 18A-18B, Rua dos Clerigos, Taipa, Macao, +853 2888 8668

Hand-beaten coffee
Photograph: Jeff Yeung

Hand-beaten coffee

Our last recommendation isn’t so much a dish, but it’s definitely still worthy of being mentioned when we talk about must-try food and drinks in Macao: hand-beaten coffee. If you’re visiting Coloane, other than making a trip to Lord Stow’s Bakery for their wonderful Portuguese egg tarts, be sure to take a short detour to check out Hon Kee Cafe. The establishment has been around for decades and uses a very special ‘hand-beating’ method of brewing coffee, which involves whisking it for over 400 times. The result is an exceptionally smooth beverage – served both iced or hot depending on your preference – that’ll keep you energised throughout the day too.

Hon Kee Cafe, 26 Lai Chi Vun, Coloane, +853 2888 2310

