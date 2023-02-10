Compared to the steamed rice rolls that we are used to having in Hong Kong, Macao's version takes a very different approach by pouring a rice-flour mixture over a wet cloth and steaming it with beaten eggs and shallots, before the mixture is hand-rolled and cut into bite-sized pieces. The dish actually resembles an omelette; yellow on the outside with a smooth texture on the inside, all melting easily in your mouth. To spice things up, you can also dip it in sesame sauce, soy sauce, and sweet sauce for extra flavour. Add this treat to your eating itinerary when you visit Macao and head to Lun Kee Cheung Fun Rice Roll, a small eatery located near the Ruins of St Paul's that serves this dish as one of the specialties.

Lun Kee Cheung Fun Rice Roll, G/F, 26 Beco do Tarrafeiro, Patane, Macao, +853 2895 6563, Facebook