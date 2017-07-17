Street photographer Ido Biran has been enamored with his hometown since he can remember. His current project, Tel-Avivi, recently launched a new exhibition at the Prima Gallery with 22 other artists, offering intimate peeks at the city as it is experienced by photographers, painters, graphic designers, and digital artists.

© Ido Biran

From the colorful graffiti scene to its beaches, bars, and boulevards, the many faces of Tel Aviv are presented side by side at the intimate gallery (made possible thanks to Hotel Prima Tel Aviv who helped curate the exhibition and provided a home for the events to happen in) until the end of July, which means only a little more than a week left before the grand "My Tel Aviv" closing event.

On July 29th, it's time to art up your summer with the perfect Saturday afternoon filled with cakes, cocktails, and art.

© Amnon Lipkin

What can you expect?

* Reduced prices on Tel Aviv art from over 25 local artists

* New pieces, on sale at the event only

* "Pay what you love" cakes and cookies baked by Sweet Love

* Special Tel Aviv cocktails mixed by Sheik It Up

* An inspiring a capella musical performance by Upstage

* Adventurous and chilled-out guitar from the talented Nir Hermelin

* Beautiful seafront sunset views (and great air conditioning)!

Plus, FREE ENTRANCE.

© Nir Sason

July 29, 15:00-22:00. Prima Gallery, 105 Hayarkon St, Tel Aviv

Check out the fb event HERE.

© Ziva Caspi

Participating Artists:

Kobi Zarfati, Steven Winston, Ziva Caspi, Zach Pontz, Michael Teichner, Michael Slatkine, Avishai Levy, Nir Sason, Yael Shavit, Valentine Kleyner, Amnon Lipkin, Talia Toeg, Megan van Beuge, Maya Korat, Stefanie Pietschmann, Lauren Knaffo, Josh Unsdorfer, Michal Alma Markus, Shai Davis, Avner Gicelter, Hanan Pavel, Ido Biran, Dima Ichtchouk

