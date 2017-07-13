Israel gives the Soho House concept a spin with Beit Hanna

Beit Hanna opens its doors in Tel Aviv!

The newly opened Beit Hanna is being billed as a members-only community center, open to all. Meaning unlike other members-only clubs there is no screening process or referrals. Instead, the focus is on community, networking, eating (of course!), fitness, and overall healthy living.

Aside from a gym, there’s a full schedule of classes offered (think Pilates, yoga, TRX…) starting as early as 7 a.m. and running till about 8:30 p.m. all days except for Saturday (Friday, in observance of Shabbat, the last class starts at 11:30 a.m.).

As for instructors, you might recognize some faces given that the fitness portion of Bait Hanna was spearheaded by one of the owners of hotspot gym Kolnoapeer. While the gym and the classes are only open to members, there’s also a community center and expansive outdoor patio space where lectures, film screenings, mediation, various programs (think post-natal workshops) will be held. These events, free for members, will be open to the neighborhood in an effort to turn Beit Hanna into a community hub (prices will vary by event).

© Doron Sery

Food is another central element to the vibrant space. Their cafeteria-style eatery, EATS, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Weekend brunch will begin next month. The focus is on clean, fresh foods and snacks. While not everything is totally in-step with keeping your calorie count low – they have a long list of sweets including cakes, pastries, banana bread, brownies, and just about anything else you can imagine – they also have fresh juices, fruits, salads, and hot dishes (meat and vegetarian) that change daily. EATS is self-service with indoor and outdoor seating and it’s open to both members and the general public.

Lastly, the space features a clinic for shiatsu and other wellness treatments conducive to maintaining a healthy mind and body are being offered.

© Doron Sery

Through this month, you can get a special membership rate of NIS 390 per month. Day passes are also available for NIS 80, as well as weekly passes for NIS 350.

Beit Hanna is located at Ben Gurion Boulevard 75, Tel Aviv. The complex will be open Sunday-Thursday 7am-10pm, Friday 7am-2pm, and Saturday 6pm-11pm (no fitness classes are offered on Saturday).