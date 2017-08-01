Eight new movies to see this month

If you're pining for less, well, 'dramatic' times in US presidential life, this fly-on-the-West-Wing-wall doc of the final 12 months of Obama's administration won't do much to cheer you up. The filmmakers' access – including to the Prez, himself – is impressive, as is the wholehearted commitment of POTUS's staff to leaving the world a better place. A must for politics buffs and West Wing fans alike.