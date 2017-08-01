Eight new movies to see this month
January's biggest, best and most unmissable theatrical releases
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh’s Golden Globe winner is right up there with ‘In Bruges’ for mordant wit and high-wire tonal shifts that somehow come off. It packs even more heart, though, and has Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell at the absolute top of their games.
Darkest Hour
Never in the history of cinema has there been a more extraordinary portrayal of Winston Churchill than the one given by Gary Oldman in this taut wartime drama. And we’re including Albert Finney, Brian Cox and, yes, Mel Smith in that.
Coco
Pixar makes the idea of death not somehow oddly magical in its colourful Mexican musical adventure set partly in the afterlife. This will be especially handy for parents wanting to avoid at least one though tough conversation with the kids. Now Pixar just needs to make a movie about the birds and the bees.
Final Year
If you're pining for less, well, 'dramatic' times in US presidential life, this fly-on-the-West-Wing-wall doc of the final 12 months of Obama's administration won't do much to cheer you up. The filmmakers' access – including to the Prez, himself – is impressive, as is the wholehearted commitment of POTUS's staff to leaving the world a better place. A must for politics buffs and West Wing fans alike.
Last Flag Flying
A five Time Out star showcase of Richard Linklater’s talents and empathetic eye, it stars Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne as three Vietnam vets who gather when one of their own children’s dies in combat in Iraq. Funny, poignant and melancholy, it’s his best since ‘Boyhood’.
Schoenarts is amazing in 'Rust and Bone' as well, with Marainne Cotillard. By the way he's Belgian, not Dutch, and it not too hard to pronounce if you ignore the spelling - shone (rhymes with bone) arts - shone-arts .