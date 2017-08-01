0
Add comment
8 Love It
Save it

Eight new movies to see this month

January's biggest, best and most unmissable theatrical releases

By Time Out Film Posted: Tuesday August 1 2017

1
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Martin McDonagh’s Golden Globe winner is right up there with ‘In Bruges’ for mordant wit and high-wire tonal shifts that somehow come off. It packs even more heart, though, and has Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell at the absolute top of their games.

Read more
Now showing
Advertising
2
Darkest Hour

Darkest Hour

Never in the history of cinema has there been a more extraordinary portrayal of Winston Churchill than the one given by Gary Oldman in this taut wartime drama. And we’re including Albert Finney, Brian Cox and, yes, Mel Smith in that.

Read more
Advertising
3
Coco

Coco

Pixar makes the idea of death not somehow oddly magical in its colourful Mexican musical adventure set partly in the afterlife. This will be especially handy for parents wanting to avoid at least one though tough conversation with the kids. Now Pixar just needs to make a movie about the birds and the bees.

Read more
Advertising
4
The Post

The Post

Steven Spielberg’s prestige drama looks like an ‘All the President’s Men’ for 2018. The director brings the story of the Vietnam War-Pentagon Papers’ 1971 leak to life with a glorious cast (Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep) and plenty of newsroom atmosphere.

Read more
Now showing
Advertising
5
Early Man

Early Man

This British stop-motion animation from the makers of ‘Wallace & Gromit’ and ‘Flushed Away’ is a helter-skelter prehistoric romp in which a group of villagers take on their Bronze Age overlords – at football.

Read more
Now showing
Advertising
6
Final Year

Final Year

If you're pining for less, well, 'dramatic' times in US presidential life, this fly-on-the-West-Wing-wall doc of the final 12 months of Obama's administration won't do much to cheer you up. The filmmakers' access – including to the Prez, himself – is impressive, as is the wholehearted commitment of POTUS's staff to leaving the world a better place. A must for politics buffs and West Wing fans alike. 

Read more
Now showing
Advertising
7
12 Strong

12 Strong

Previously going by the Western-riffing name of ‘Horse Soldiers’, this account of a post-9/11 Special Forces unit in Afghanistan looks like a ‘Black Hawk Down’ for the war on terror. Chris Hemsworth and Trevante Rhodes are two of the titular 12.

Read more
Advertising
8
Last Flag Flying

Last Flag Flying

A five Time Out star showcase of Richard Linklater’s talents and empathetic eye, it stars Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne as three Vietnam vets who gather when one of their own children’s dies in combat in Iraq. Funny, poignant and melancholy, it’s his best since ‘Boyhood’.

Read more
Advertising
Find cinemas in London

What’s on in cinemas now

Advertising

Comments

12 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
hd m

i really liked sultan movie

Aashish l

http://www.movies-out.com/2016/03/upcoming-animation-movies-coming-out-in-2016-with-released-dates.html

http://www.movies-out.com/2016/03/civil-war-movie-trailer-is-out-now-2016.html

http://www.movies-out.com/2016/03/for-movie-ghostbusters-international-trailer-is-out.html

http://www.movies-out.com/2016/03/www.movies-out.com-bollywood-movies-coming-out-in-2016-trailers.html

http://www.movies-out.com/2016/03/participate-in-short-film-festival-movies-out.html

http://www.movies-out.com/2016/03/exclusive-poster-of-kabali-movie-is-out-now.html

http://www.movies-out.com/2016/03/Review-of-oopiri-movie-out-now-in-theaters.html

http://www.movies-out.com/2016/03/omg-matt-damon-acts-out-all-his-movies.html

http://www.movies-out.com/2016/03/second-trailer-for-lego-batman-movie-is-out-now.html

NWG

I was lucky enough to catch an advance screening of this movie, and I was extremely glad I did. After watching the previews I felt as though a lot of the movie was given away, but I was blown away by the performances on screen. The movie was centered around a champion prize fighter hitting rock bottom, and slowly climbing his way back into the ring. It was an emotional journey that cannot simply be categorized as a movie about boxing, but rather, an inspiring and riveting tale of parenthood and a father's love for his daughter. The cast was excellent and everyone excelled in their roles. I wouldn't have expected to like Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in a role as much as I did. Jake Gyllenhaal and Forest Whitaker had Oscar worthy performances. Everyone did a great job with their roles. The cinematography was fantastic, and the fight scenes gave some great first person shots that made you feel as though you were there in the ring fighting along side the actors. Overall, this movie is an experience that is not to be missed

Chris jones

Schoenarts is amazing in 'Rust and Bone' as well, with Marainne Cotillard. By the way he's Belgian, not Dutch, and it not too hard to pronounce if you ignore the spelling - shone (rhymes with bone) arts - shone-arts .

You might also like