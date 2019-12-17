What next for the ‘Star Wars’ saga?

When Disney presented its upcoming film slate earlier this year, ‘Star Wars’ fans were thrilled to find a firm release date for a new ‘Star Wars’ movie: December 16 2022. The problem is, no one has the foggiest what the film will actually be.

Could it be the first of ‘The Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson’s promised trilogy, which he pitched successfully to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy in 2017 and reconfirmed just last month? Details are non-existent apart from the fact that the films will, in Johnson’s words, ‘go someplace new, meet some new folks, tell a new story’.

Or will it be the recently announced collaboration between Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige (the man responsible for weaving all those Marvel Cinematic Universe movies together)? As he’s a massive ‘Star Wars’ fan (and phenomenally successful producer), it’s hardly a surprise that Feige has made the leap to another franchise.

One thing’s for sure, it won’t involve ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, who turned down the chance to work on ‘Star Wars’ in favour of a production deal with Netflix.

Either way, we should have a clearer idea early next year. Kathleen Kennedy has promised an announcement in January.