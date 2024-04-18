One of England’s prettiest cities, Bath positively glows with the serene beauty that has made it unrelentingly popular with day-trippers, staycationers and international travellers for generations. Today, it’s a little over a 1 hour 20 minute train journey from London Paddington – and a rather nice one at that, which sails across the Wiltshire countryside and into the curvaceous county of Somerset. Everything that once made it a favourite destination is still here: the Roman Baths, the UNESCO world heritage centre Georgian buildings, the tranquil parks, the glorious Abbey, the fabled waters and the ghost of Jane Austen stoically trudging up and down Milson Street. But for a city so proud of its history, Bath has also kept up with the times. Its superb array of restaurants include contemporary French cuisine, perfectly al dente pasta and veggie-friendly Nepalese. There’s also an abundance of properly good pubs, including The Salamander and The Raven, serving excellent local ales and lovely comfort food.

All of which makes turning a day trip into a weekend break a bit of a no-brainer. But first, let us help you find the best hotel for your stay.

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.