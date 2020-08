Around 15 destinations are now welcoming Brits without a quarantine on either side, including Portugal

Over the past couple of months, you likely will have heard about the UK’s ‘air bridges’ for quarantine-free travel to more than 70 countries. For anyone eager to get out and explore the world again, it sounds like the stuff of lockdown-induced dreams.

Look closer at the details, however, and your options don’t seem quite so expansive. Just because the UK has opened up a ‘travel corridor’ with a country – removing a mandatory self-quarantine period on arrival back to the UK, and revoking the official advice against travel – doesn’t mean you’re welcome there.

In fact, in many cases, countries on the UK’s safe-travel list still have their borders closed to tourists and no flights available. In other places, you’re free to travel but you’ll still face a 14-day quarantine on arrival.

So the question is: where can you actually go, and not have to quarantine either when you land or when you return home? Here are all the countries and territories currently open to UK tourists, along with information on flights, testing, and health and accommodation forms you may have to fill out.

(An up-to-date list of UK ‘travel corridors’ can be found here. But remember that, as in the case of Spain, Croatia, Belgium and France, the British government may choose to reimpose restrictions at a few hours’ notice, meaning you could still have to quarantine when you get home. Note also that rules may differ slightly for travellers from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.)

Antigua and Barbuda

This Caribbean archipelago is allowing in Brits, but you must complete an accommodation form in advance and a ‘health declaration’ form on the flight, as well as provide a negative test result from within seven days of arrival. British Airways is already running direct flights.

Barbados

On arrival, Brits will have to provide a negative test result from within the past 48 hours, or take a PCR test for free at the airport. You’ll have to wait around 24 hours for the results at either the airport or a designated hotel (at your own expense). You must also fill out this ‘immigration and customs’ form before leaving. BA and Virgin Atlantic have resumed flights.

Bermuda

The British overseas territory is allowing in UK visitors, but you must first apply for a ‘travel authorisation’. You must present this, alongside a negative test result from within the past 72 hours, when you land. Further PCR tests will take place at the airport on arrival. You must then self-quarantine while waiting for the results. BA has restarted direct flights.

Czech Republic

You can travel to the Czech Republic without any restrictions. Daily flights have restarted through Ryanair, easyJet and BA.

Denmark

There are no health test requirements for travel to Denmark, but you must provide proof of accommodation for at least six days when you land. Flights are available through easyJet, Ryanair, BA and Scandinavian Airlines.

Estonia

You can expect health checks on arrival in Estonia, but unless you show symptoms, no testing is required. Direct flights are running through Ryanair.

Germany

Spot temperature checks are being carried out at airports in Germany, but unlike in many other destinations, you don’t need to provide a negative test result. Ryanair, easyJet, BA and Eurowings have resumed flights.

Greece

All visitors, including British travellers, are now subject to random testing at Greek ports and airports. If chosen, you will then have to move directly on to your accommodation, where you will be required to quarantine for 14 days in the event of a positive result. Make sure to fill out this ‘passenger locator’ form before you leave. Flights are now available through Wizz Air, Ryanair and BA.

Iceland

Before you leave for Iceland, you must fill out this ‘travel registration’ form. On arrival, you will have to take a PCR test, which costs ISK 9,000 (£52) if booked in advance, then self-isolate for five days before taking a second test. EasyJet and Icelandair have both resumed direct flights.

Italy

You can travel to Italy without any restrictions. Daily flights have restarted through BA, easyJet, Ryanair, Vueling and Iberia.

Jamaica

To travel to Jamaica, you must first receive a ‘travel authorisation’ by filling out this form. There will be a health assessment, including temperature checks, when you land. BA is running direct flights to Kingston.

Poland

You can travel to Poland without any restrictions. Daily flights have restarted through Ryanair, Wizz Air, LOT, easyJet and BA.

Portugal



From August 22, you can travel to Portugal without any restrictions. Daily flights are running through Jet2, BA and Ryanair.

Slovenia

You can travel to Slovenia without any restrictions. Daily flights have restarted through easyJet.

St Lucia

Brits arriving on the Caribbean island must provide a negative test result from within the past week. There will be further temperature checks at the airport, and you must spend your entire stay at an ‘authorised’ hotel. BA is running direct flights from London.

Switzerland

You can travel to Switzerland without any restrictions. Daily flights have restarted through EasyJet, BA and Swiss.

Turkey

Anyone who shows symptoms on arrival could be asked to take a PCR test. Depending on the result, you may have to quarantine for 14 days. Pegasus, BA and Turkish Airlines have all restarted flights.

Remember, many countries are still warning against all non-essential travel and some are quarantining all overseas arrivals, including their own returning citizens. Check all the relevant restrictions before you think about travelling.

