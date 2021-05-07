London
A view over a coastal road in Iceland
Photograph: Shutterstock

Here are all the countries UK travellers can visit without quarantine right now

Only a handful of destinations are now welcoming Brits without a quarantine on either side

By
Sarah Medina
It's been a long year for Brits dreaming of a far flung vacation. But starting this month, a summer holiday might be back on the books. 

While non-essential travel from the UK is still banned at the moment, starting May 17, border restrictions are set to loosen and travellers from select ‘green list’ destinations will be allowed entry to the UK without a mandatory quarantine. Currently, there are seven countries and five territories on the UK green list. But for travellers leaving the UK, that doesn't mean a quarantine won't be awaiting you when you arrive in one of those destinations.  

In fact, there are only two countries outside the British territories that are currently welcoming Brits without a mandatory quarantine on either side: Portugal and Iceland. 

Back in March, Iceland starting letting in vaccinated Brits as well as those who have had the Covid-19 infection. On arrival, vaccinated Brits will need to undergo one test at the Icelandic borders and can start their journey in Iceland once they receive a negative results, usually within 6-24 hours.

As for travel restrictions in Portugal, the country was removed from the UK 'red list' and mutual travel is set to restart on May 17. Currently, all arrivals in Portugal must fill in a passenger locator form and provide a negative test result from within the past 72 hours. As an alternative, the autonomous archipelago of Madeira has opened a ‘green corridor’ for international visitors who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the previous 90 days.

Guess you know where we're headed this summer. 

Remember, many countries are still warning against all non-essential travel and some are quarantining all overseas arrivals, including their own returning citizens. Check all the relevant restrictions before you think about travelling.

How safe is flying right now? We asked an expert.

Here’s everything you need to know about travel to Europe after Brexit.

