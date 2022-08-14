London
Alan Cumming in ‘Burn’ at the Edinburgh International Festival
Photograph: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Edinburgh Fringe and International Festival Reviews 2022

The Time Out verdict on theatre, comedy, and dance from the Edinburgh Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival

Chiara Wilkinson
Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Roll up, roll up: the Edinburgh festival is back. The 75th annual Fringe is bringing 49,827 performers and 3,171 shows to more than 250 venues in the Scottish capital, where theatre, comedy, art, music and dance will fill every nook and cranny.

There’s big-hitters, like Ian McKellen starring as Hamlet and Alan Cumming’s one-man show exploring the life of Robert Burns. There’s up-and-coming comedy stars, like Rosie Holt and Leo Reich. There’s theatrical walking tours, international showcases, and so many street performers you really won’t know where to look.

With so much to choose from, what’s actually worth your time? The Time Out team have been out and about reviewing shows across the Edinburgh Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival – get stuck in, have a read, and add a few more shows to your ‘must-see’ list.

We’ll be updating this page with more reviews throughout August. 

Edinburgh Fringe Festival Reviews 2022

Sheeps: Ten Years, Ten Laughs
Photo by Sheeps

Sheeps: Ten Years, Ten Laughs

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Comedy
  • Sketch shows

Headspinningly metatheatrical sketch troupe Sheeps’ wonderfully-named tenth-year anniversary Edinburgh Fringe retrospective show ‘Ten Years, Ten Laughs’ isn’t quite what it purports to be…

Read review
Medea
Photograph: Jessica Shurte

Medea

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama

In the National Theatre of Scotland’s spectacular staging of Liz Lochhead’s retelling of Euripides’s ‘Medea’, the addition of snarling Scottish dialect works brilliantly…

Read review
9 Circles
Photograph: Mark Douet

9 Circles

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre

This is the European premiere of ‘9 Circles’, by ‘House Of Cards’ writer Bill Cain and ‘The Shark Is Broken’ director Guy Masterson. Intense, inquisitive, and often extremely hard to watch, it’s a brilliantly acted story following a convicted war criminal during the US and Iraq conflict – but at times, it all feels too much.

Stubborn 19-year-old Texas soldier Daniel Reeves Joshua Collins) was accused of brutally killing a family in Iraq, before raping and murdering a young girl and setting fire to her body. It’s heavy stuff. Reeves had to get a moral waiver to enrol in the army in the first place, and it becomes clear that he’s aggressive in nature and mentally disturbed.

As he awaits his fate, we meet lawyers, a minister, and a war psychiatrist, and another narrative emerges. ‘I don’t think it’s a war, it’s just violence,’ the psychiatrist admits. Who was really responsible for the crime: Reeves, or the politicians who sent him to war? How can men be trained to ruthlessly kill on behalf of their country, but still be expected to retain any degree of morality, or even sanity? 

Two red-lit circles frame the stage, trapping the characters in the trauma and echoing the play’s structure, which follows Dante’s nine circles of hell. It’s pretty appropriate imagery: the characters are jarring and the story is deeply disturbing, especially when you learn it’s based on real-life events. 

Some of the scenes feel rushed while others seemed to drag on without making any real points. It also becomes impossible to feel any sympathy for Reeves, despite the possibility that the events could all be a product of his tormented mind. We’re not given enough space to breathe or really process the crime, making it all the more difficult for the story to find a balance with its political message.

In the finale, Reeves grapples with his consuming guilt in the last moments of his life. But it’s too long and strung-out to have any resonating final effect, and there’s something troubling about the way it treats the words of his victim. Despite some incredible acting, this unsettling story needs a bit of editing and a shed more sympathy for its desired message to properly shine through.

Read review
Buy ticket
Age is a Feeling
Photo by Erin Hopkins

Age is a Feeling

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Experimental

Every Fringe needs a Big Tear Jerker, and this year the title unquestionably goes to Haley McGee’s ‘Age Is A Feeling’, a prodigiously wise, sad and beautiful contemplation of a life…

Read review
Half-Empty Glasses
Photo by David Monteith-Hodge

Half-Empty Glasses

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama

At first glance, rising star playwright Dipo Baruwa-Etti’s new show for Paines Plough looks like it might be a worthy but pretty simplistic drama about Toye, a gifted Black GCSE student who challenges his school over the lack of Black British history on the syllabus…

Read review
Hamlet with Ian McKellen
Photo by Devin de Vil

Hamlet with Ian McKellen

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Shakespeare

If I could just review the ‘…with Ian McKellen’ bit, this dance version of ‘Hamlet’ would be a straight-up five stars. The ‘Hamlet’ bit is more mixed. It’s clearly not the single show McKellen will be remembered for, but it’s a cool thing for him to do with his summer – and it gives hope that there’s more stage work in him yet.

Read review
Every Word Was Once An Animal
Photo by Mirjam Devriendt

Every Word Was Once An Animal

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Experimental

‘Every Word Was Once An Animal’ is definitely not as aggressively headfucky as older work like ‘Internal’, ‘Fight Night’ and ‘Audience’. But it is, nonetheless, a bit of a wind-up. Ultimately its biggest problem is that it’s a bit lightweight - it’s not nearly as obnoxious as it might sound, but it’s not really as penetrating in its questioning of the nature of art and performance as one might hope. So yes, it is trolling. But it’s thoughtful, wholesome trolling.

Read review
Rosie Holt: The Woman’s Hour
Photo by Multitude Media

Rosie Holt: The Woman’s Hour

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Comedy
  • Character

Rosie Holt has taken shows to the Fringe before. But it’s fair to say that to 99 percent of her current audience, she’s a new act. Her star has risen exponentially since lockdown, when she reinvented herself via a series of excruciatingly brilliant viral videos performed in the persona of an ambitious but somewhat bewildered Tory MP, ready to defend the indefensible if it’ll boost her career. Relaunching her standup career in a small room doesn’t feel like a miscalculation – rather a sensible appraisal of where she’s at as a live performer.

Read review
Eulogy
Photo by Susanne Dietz

Eulogy

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Immersive

Darkfield’s hallucinatory audio dramas are practically their own genre and I don’t think it’s totally unreasonable to say that if you’ve seen one before, you basically know what you’re getting yourself into with a newie…

Read review
The Last Return
Photo by Lottie Amor

The Last Return

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Comedy

Sonya Kelly’s ‘The Last Return’ is a spectacular exercise in stretching out a sketch that by rights should have maybe ten minutes of life in it out for almost an hour and a half…

Read review
She/Her
Photograph: Elke Rosthal

She/Her

  • 2 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre

Billed as Nicole Ansari-Cox’s first full-length play, ‘She/Her’ comprises seven stories from real women, interspersing their monologues with live music and video art…

Read review
Buy ticket
Exodus
Photo by Tim Morozzo

Exodus

  • 2 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Comedy

Uma Nada-Rajah’s misjudged National Theatre of Scotland satire on British refugee policy starts out promisingly enough…

Read review
