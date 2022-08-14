Edinburgh Fringe Festival Reviews 2022

Headspinningly metatheatrical sketch troupe Sheeps’ wonderfully-named tenth-year anniversary Edinburgh Fringe retrospective show ‘Ten Years, Ten Laughs’ isn’t quite what it purports to be…
Roll up, roll up: the Edinburgh festival is back. The 75th annual Fringe is bringing 49,827 performers and 3,171 shows to more than 250 venues in the Scottish capital, where theatre, comedy, art, music and dance will fill every nook and cranny.
There’s big-hitters, like Ian McKellen starring as Hamlet and Alan Cumming’s one-man show exploring the life of Robert Burns. There’s up-and-coming comedy stars, like Rosie Holt and Leo Reich. There’s theatrical walking tours, international showcases, and so many street performers you really won’t know where to look.
With so much to choose from, what’s actually worth your time? The Time Out team have been out and about reviewing shows across the Edinburgh Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival – get stuck in, have a read, and add a few more shows to your ‘must-see’ list.
We’ll be updating this page with more reviews throughout August.
