Perched on the top floor of W Macau – Studio City, Blind Tiger is a bar offering stunning views of the city’s majestic skyline. Begin with the all-black afternoon tea, W T Time, featuring locally inspired savouries and sweets with a Western twist. As twilight descends, sip on innovative cocktails and limited whisky.
Blind Tiger
Details
- Address:
- Level 40, W Macau – Studio City, Av. de Cotai, Cotai
- Macau
- Contact:
- +853 8865 1366
- Opening hours:
- Sun-Thu 3pm-12am, Fri-Sat 3pm-1am
