Macau
    Timeout

    Blind Tiger

    1. W Macau - Studio City, blind tiger
      Photograph: Courtesy Ralf Tooten/W Macau - Studio City
    2. W Macau - Studio City, blind tiger
      Photograph: Courtesy Ralf Tooten
    3. W Macau - Studio City blind tiger
      Photograph: Courtesy W Macau - Studio City
    Perched on the top floor of W Macau – Studio City, Blind Tiger is a bar offering stunning views of the city’s majestic skyline. Begin with the all-black afternoon tea, W T Time, featuring locally inspired savouries and sweets with a Western twist. As twilight descends, sip on innovative cocktails and limited whisky.

    Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with W Macau – Studio City

    Details

    Address:
    Level 40, W Macau – Studio City, Av. de Cotai, Cotai
    Macau
    Contact:
    View Website
    +853 8865 1366
    Opening hours:
    Sun-Thu 3pm-12am, Fri-Sat 3pm-1am
