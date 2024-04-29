Helmed by mixologist Kevin Lai, the Macao outpost of the St. Regis hotel’s iconic bar is renowned for its signature New York-inspired cocktails, accompanied by entertaining live jazz music. When dusk comes, get ready for the Violet Hour, where bartenders toss and serve Martinis tableside.
The St. Regis Bar Macao
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 2/F, The St. Regis Macao, The Londoner Macao, Estrada do Istmo, Cotai
- Macau
- Contact:
- View Website
- +853 8113 1300
- Opening hours:
- Daily 12pm-1am
