    The St. Regis Bar Macao

    1. the st regis bar macao
      Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Macao
    2. the st regis bar macao
      Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Macao
    3. the st regis bar macao
      Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Macao
    Time Out says

    Helmed by mixologist Kevin Lai, the Macao outpost of the St. Regis hotel’s iconic bar is renowned for its signature New York-inspired cocktails, accompanied by entertaining live jazz music. When dusk comes, get ready for the Violet Hour, where bartenders toss and serve Martinis tableside.

    Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The St. Regis Bar Macao

    Details

    Address:
    2/F, The St. Regis Macao, The Londoner Macao, Estrada do Istmo, Cotai
    Macau
    Contact:
    View Website
    +853 8113 1300
    Opening hours:
    Daily 12pm-1am
