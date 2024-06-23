Subscribe
    • Restaurants | Ice-cream parlours

    Lemon Cello

    Need a sugary treat after visiting the Ruins of Saint Paul’s? Make your way to Lemon Cello, a small gelateria that offers over 20 flavours of silky gelato. Here, customers can enjoy their desired gelato in a cup or a crispy cone, and select up to two flavours including classic ones like vanilla and chocolate, as well as fun flavours likelimoncello, pink guava, black mango, or even mojito.

    Address
    1B, Edificio Hei Van, R. do Monte, Macao
    Macau
    Opening hours:
    Mon-Sun 10.30am-9pm
