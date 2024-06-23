Need a sugary treat after visiting the Ruins of Saint Paul’s? Make your way to Lemon Cello, a small gelateria that offers over 20 flavours of silky gelato. Here, customers can enjoy their desired gelato in a cup or a crispy cone, and select up to two flavours including classic ones like vanilla and chocolate, as well as fun flavours likelimoncello, pink guava, black mango, or even mojito.
Time Out says
Details
- Address
- 1B, Edificio Hei Van, R. do Monte, Macao
- Macau
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 10.30am-9pm
