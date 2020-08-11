No Hard Feelings

German-Iranian director Faraz Shariat's gorgeously mould-breaking debut announces itself with all the endearing energy and erotic chemistry of a Xavier Dolan film. Picking up the queer Teddy Award at the Berlinale a few short months (and what feels like a millions years ago) in the Beforetime, it’s a super-cute treat served up online as part of this year’s digital-only Melbourne International Film Festival.

Loosely based on the director’s youthful rebellion (co-written with Paulina Lorenz), it casts an angular-cheeked and bleached blond Benny Radjaipour as Parvis. Born and raised in northern German city Hildesheim, he’s at ease with his rampant sexuality, but less-so with the Farsi identity inherited from his supermarket-owning immigrant parents who pine for the life they left behind in Tehran. When a shoplifting spree lands Parvis with 150 hours of community service, he gets assigned as a less-than-fluent translator at the local refugee centre. That’s where he sets eyes on a quietly brooding Amon (Eidin Jalali) and his effervescent sister Banafshe (Banafshe Hourmazdi). Falling for the former even as he continues his in da clerb and hook-up app adventures, he also forges a firm BFF bond with the latter.

Eschewing the usual coming-out tropes – his parents accept his outing pretty smoothly, and homophobic push back from Amon’s mates is kept to a bare minimum – this dance music-doused reverie thrums to the beat of punch-drunk love. In a still-rare and rewarding move for queer cinema involving two boys falling in love, Hourmazdi is centred equally, rather than saddled with sidekick status. A rewarding subplot involving her visa status lends much emotional drama. As for Radjaipour and the curly haired Jalali, the chemistry they convey is electric. Their first halting kiss in a bathtub is equal parts steamy and sweet. The energy arcing off this film deftly embraces heady topics of race, sexuality, place and belonging, yet skips merrily over melodrama and into the sublime.

No Hard Feelings is now streaming at 2020.miff.com.au.

