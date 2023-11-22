Time Out says

Join us at the market for a day of drink specials—something to be grateful for! All day, enjoy $5 beer, $8 Brooklyn Pumpkin Spiced Beer, $8 Truly Spritzers and $12 specialty cocktails courtesy of Sagamore Rye. Those who swing by can pick up some sweet swag from Sagamore Rye, Six Point, and Brooklyn Brewery.

DJ Checko will be providing tunes from 5 to 7pm and then DJ Liondub with host Lady M will take over from 7 to 10pm.

Don’t forget to enter our raffle for a chance to win $200 Time Out Market cards, entry to the Empire Stores Winter Wonderland (usually $35) or a night for two to the One Hotel (a $600 value).