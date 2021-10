They say a hero is only as good as the villain they’re up against. But what happens when a villain is so deliciously evil that the hero ceases to be the star of their own story? Cinema’s greatest baddies come in all shapes and sizes: They’re the slashers lurking in the shadows and the sociopaths wreaking havoc in broad daylight. They’re the femme fatales turning the screws and unholy warriors carving a bloody swathe across the battlefield. They may not all fit the same profile, but they all have the uncanny ability to charm audiences into rooting for them.

For this list of the 50 greatest villains in film history, we combed through the decades of scum and villainy. We’ve limited our selection to mostly human antagonists (you’ll find your xenomorphs and mutants here) and came up with a murderers‘ row of malcontents. There’s no room for heroes here. These are the 50 villains we love to hate.

