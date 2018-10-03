The best new movies to see this month
A Star is Born
Finally, you don't have to keep watching the "Shallow" video on repeat—the whole movie’s out in theaters. And it’s well worth your time, especially for a revelatory performance from Lady Gaga, who infuses the remake with soulfulness and vulnerability. Opens Oct 5
Private Life
Indie legend Tamara Jenkins (Slums of Beverly Hills, The Savages) returns with an unusually compassionate comedy about a middle-age couple’s struggle to conceive. The big, juicy role of the wife is played by Kathryn Hahn, who is heartbreaking in every shot. Opens Oct 5
First Man
A stellar injustice: Why has it taken Hollywood so long to give Neil Armstrong’s historic moon landing its due? La La Land’s Damien Chazelle turns the epochal 1969 lunar mission into a piece of breathtaking visual poetry, graced by restrained turns by Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy. Opens Oct 12
Beautiful Boy
The kid’s the real deal: Proving himself no flash in the pan after Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird, 22-year-old Timothée Chalamet continues his run of impossibly sensitive work, this time as a promising young man derailed by drugs. Steve Carell, almost as impressive, plays a father out of his depths. Opens Oct 12
Halloween
Didn’t Rob Zombie already try this? Anyway, he’s no David Gordon Green, the genius director behind George Washington and All the Real Girls. Helming this fun sequel (forget the rest of them), Green brings along original scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, now a fierce Laurie Strode out for payback. Opens Oct 19
Mid90s
Actor Jonah Hill makes a sincere, blessedly tight 84-minute directorial debut, about his growing up as a SoCal skate rat. The Killing of a Sacred Deer’s Sunny Suljic plays Hill’s avatar (and gets the moves down expertly), and the comedy delivers a benign blast of nostalgia and pungent pot smoke. Opens Oct 19
Wildlife
Many actors make the leap to the director’s chair (see above), but few have cinephile bona fides like There Will Be Blood’s Paul Dano. He’s studied period domestic tragedies like The Ice Storm to make his debut, about a Montana family’s 1960 unraveling, starring Carey Mulligan as a rebellious housewife. Opens Oct 19
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When it comes to Melissa McCarthy’s The Happytime Murders, no, we can never forgive that. But her new one is a complete turnaround, very likely her best performance. She plays a struggling celebrity biographer who begins forging and selling fake letters (with the help of Richard E. Grant, on fire). Opens Oct 19
Burning
Calling Lee Chang-dong’s latest film (starring The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun) a serial-killer thriller may be too reductive—it’s also a class-warfare comedy, a suggestive-but-opaque brainteaser and a statement about divided Korean identity. Undeniably, it will rattle you. Opens Oct 26
Suspiria
Dario Argento’s candy-colored 1977 original—about a ballet school that’s a front for a coven of witches—is a stone-cold masterpiece. Director Luca Guadagnino has been obsessed with it for decades; his version, starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton, is a radical departure but equally as hypnotic. Opens Oct 26
