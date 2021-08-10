Beyoncé isn't just queen. She's Queen Midas. Everything she touches turns to gold (or, more accurately, platimum). Since she debuted with Destiny's Child in the '90s, she's sat atop the charts, crafting some of pop music's best love songs, breakup anthems, odes to friendship and karaoke secret-weapons... provided you dare to try to match her range.

Now, with a new album — the first since 2016's Lemonade — officially in the works, we've taken it upon ourselves to rank Queen Bey's best songs. It's a fool's errand, but the difficulty of the task points to the abundance of classics in the legend's iconic career. For our purposes, we skipped the Destiny's Child era to focus as Bey as a soloist and a collaborator in a career spanning from her breakout Dangerously in Love to her essential Black is King. Hail to the queen.