Chase away the Sunday scaries with us at the Market with live music and good food!

Live Music Sundays kicks off at noon with Bottomless Brunch and really gets going at noon with live performances from local acts, starting February 25 with Melaner.

Spending $55 gets you a $35 TOM Card towards the meal of your choice from our editor-approved vendors and three hours of bottomless beverages, including mimosas, bellinis and Aperol Spritz.

Let us help you forget about Monday!