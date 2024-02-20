New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Revisionists Live in The Wine Cave

  • Music
Danny Jonokuci & The Revisionists
Photograph: courtesy of Danny Jonokuci & The Revisionists
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Descend into the Market’s Wine Cave for an intimate evening of jazz and wine with Danny Jonokuchi & The Revisionists, featuring lead vocalist Alexa Barchini.

Choose from a selection of 36 wines and charcuterie while hearing tunes from the band that won the inaugural Count Basie Great American Swing Contest for its virtual performance of “One O’Clock Jump,” the award-winning track from its “Late Night Basie” album. The Revisionists have gotten people dancing across the city and abroad, including at Lincoln Center, The Rainbow Room, Dizzy’s Club - Jazz at Lincoln Center, The MET, The Guggenheim, Sony Hall, The Ziegfeld Ballroom, City Winery, The Plaza Hotel, The Swing Remix, The historic Abyssinian Church and The Django. 

What better way to make it through your week than a night out with wine and dancing?

Details

Address:
Price:
free entry
Opening hours:
6-9pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.