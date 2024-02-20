Time Out says

Descend into the Market’s Wine Cave for an intimate evening of jazz and wine with Danny Jonokuchi & The Revisionists, featuring lead vocalist Alexa Barchini.

Choose from a selection of 36 wines and charcuterie while hearing tunes from the band that won the inaugural Count Basie Great American Swing Contest for its virtual performance of “One O’Clock Jump,” the award-winning track from its “Late Night Basie” album. The Revisionists have gotten people dancing across the city and abroad, including at Lincoln Center, The Rainbow Room, Dizzy’s Club - Jazz at Lincoln Center, The MET, The Guggenheim, Sony Hall, The Ziegfeld Ballroom, City Winery, The Plaza Hotel, The Swing Remix, The historic Abyssinian Church and The Django.

What better way to make it through your week than a night out with wine and dancing?