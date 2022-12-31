New Year’s Eve at Time Out Market

Time Out says

Time Out Market New York invites you to an unforgettable New Year's Eve bash, in the heart of Dumbo, on Time Out Market’s fifth floor and beautiful terrace with its incredible sprawling views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline across the glittering, moonlit East River.

Say goodbye to 2022 with delicious eats, an all-inclusive drink package from 9:30pm-midnight, and two floors of entertainment, including live DJs. From 8 to 10pm, dance to tunes by DJ Price is Right, followed by Ronnie Roc from 10pm to 1am.

And, don’t forget to grab a glass of champagne before midnight, when a confetti storm will help welcome 2023 in style!

$150 gets you access to the rooftop and the open bar as well as $50 to try dishes from the market’s 15 award-winning eateries and a Champagne toast. $250 gets you reserved seating in the rooftop lounge area and $75 for food, plus the Champagne toast and open bar access.