New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

New Year’s Eve at Time Out Market

  • Things to do
  • Time Out Market Bar, DUMBO
Time Out Market New York rooftop
Photograph: Courtesy of Ali Garber
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Time Out Market New York invites you to an unforgettable New Year's Eve bash, in the heart of Dumbo, on Time Out Market’s fifth floor and beautiful terrace with its incredible sprawling views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline across the glittering, moonlit East River.

Say goodbye to 2022 with delicious eats, an all-inclusive drink package from 9:30pm-midnight, and two floors of entertainment, including live DJs. From 8 to 10pm, dance to tunes by DJ Price is Right, followed by Ronnie Roc from 10pm to 1am.

And, don’t forget to grab a glass of champagne before midnight, when a confetti storm will help welcome 2023 in style!

$150 gets you access to the rooftop and the open bar as well as $50 to try dishes from the market’s 15 award-winning eateries and a Champagne toast. $250 gets you reserved seating in the rooftop lounge area and $75 for food, plus the Champagne toast and open bar access.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
www.timeoutmarket.com/newyork/
Address:
Time Out Market Bar
55 Water St.
Brooklyn
11201
Price:
From $150

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.