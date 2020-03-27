Time Out Switzerland selects the best online music for isolation times

We recently announced to you, dear readers, that Time Out Switzerland is temporarily changing to Time In Switzerland, to reflect the fact that people are getting their cultural fix online and in their own homes at the moment.

In particular, music is proving to be a great source of comfort in these uncertain times, so we’ve picked some of our favourite live streams, DJ sets and other performances being released at the moment by Swiss artists, venues and festivals, plus a few sounds from further afield.

Kasheme

Never have this Zurich club’s ‘Livingroom’ sessions seemed more appropriate. Kasheme always has a great selection of DJ sets available through its online channels, but now they’ve cranked things up a notch and are offering even more live streams through their website, beamed in directly from the venue’s cosy living room space. Expect anything from funk to Afrobeat to house to disco, courtesy of some superb DJs. Find their schedule at the Kasheme Facebook page.

Ibiza Sonica Radio

Kasheme fans should also make sure to investigate Ibiza Sonica Radio. Broadcast live from the White Isle, the team are big fans of Kasheme and often stream the club’s sets online, as well as their own programme, encompassing laid-back house Balearic beats and much more. In light of the current increased appetite for online music, Ibiza Sonica have also just started their Home Music Delivery Service, featuring DJs such as Valentin Huedo and Jimpster streaming sets from their own homes, all available through the station’s Facebook page.

Behrouz

If that’s got you in the mood for Ibiza sounds, check the online offerings of Ibiza veteran Behrouz, who was scheduled to play the Caprices Presents Modernity 2020 Festival in Crans Montana in April, now understandably postponed until September. And because September is a long time to wait, Behrouz is thankfully live streaming regular sets from Do Not Sit On The Furniture, his very own club in Miami, at his Facebook page.

Miky Merz

Further Balearic vibes can be found courtesy of Miky Merz, a well-known face on the Zurich club scene and a dab hand at laying down spacey, soulful DJ sets, which you can immerse yourself in at his Soundcloud page.

Andrea Oliva

Looking to up the tempo a little? Globetrotting superstar Swiss DJ Andrea Oliva has been releasing some of his party-focused sets from Ibiza mega-club Ushuaïa, while also trying to raise funds for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. He’s also created a Spotify feelgood playlist, which is something we could all do with at the moment. All details, music and links over at his Facebook page.

Luciano

Another big-name DJ reacting to the current situation is Chilean-Swiss DJ Luciano, who’s been streaming daily ‘Living Room Series’ sessions from – that’s right – his living room. The sets are refreshing eclectic, covering anything from soul to techno to dub, and are being released on YouTube, all of which can be found at Luciano's Facebook page.

Bert Bevans

A regular face on the Swiss club scene, acclaimed DJ Bert Bevans (who co-founded iconic London club Ministry of Sound) has released a special ‘Quarantine Mix’ for these strange times. Leaning heavily towards disco, funk and uplifting house, the mix provides a welcome reminder of his appearances at legendary New York nightspots Studio 54 and Paradise Garage. Head to his Mixcloud page to hear it.

Montreux Jazz Festival

Festivals may seem like a world away at the moment, so props to Montreux Jazz Festival for keeping the fire burning by releasing over 50 great sets from the event’s archives. Lose yourself in classic performances from a genre-hopping selection of artists including Ray Charles, Wu-Tang Clan, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana and many more. The sets are available for free for 30 days through the Stingray platform – all details at the Montreaux Jazz Festival website.