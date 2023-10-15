Time Out says

You’ve probably heard of the rainbow wonders of Canberra’s Floriade, but if not, we’re here to enlighten you. This mega flower festival began in 1988 as a one-off floral tribute to mark Australia’s Bicentenary and Canberra’s 75th anniversary, but it turned out that the event was so successful that it has returned to Canberra’s leafy shores pretty much every year since.

Floriade sees more than 1.5 million spring blooms planted by an expert team of landscape gardeners, contractors and volunteers. The flowers span 12,400m2 of inner-city parkland in Canberra’s Commonwealth Park, and the general technicolour effect is like that scene in the Wizard of Oz when Dorothy lands in Munchkinland – bright, overwhelming and like the saturation levels have been maxed out. Except here, it’s in real life – and in Canberra.

In 2023, Floriade will run from September 16 to October 15, and like every year, this spectacular show is about more than just flowers – it’s also a festival, and a pretty epic one at that. This year, punters can expect to wander through huge fields of rainbow blooms, meet Logie winner and Backyard Blitz host Jamie Durie IRL, and dance into the night at the very mysterious NightFest, where live music, bright light shows and an adult’s only Spiegeltent will all be popping up once the sun goes down.

Kids will also get the chance to find a hidden gnome in the flower fields, watch live productions of Peter Pan amongst the blossoms, and just generally have a lovely floral time.

Entry to the Floriade in the day is totally free, but if you’re keen on checking out the Nightfest, you’ll be set back $35 for adults, $27 for kids, and $97 for a family of four (kids under five get to come in free).

You can book yourself in for the Floriade, and find out more about the program right here.

